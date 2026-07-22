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Home / Markets / News / IndiGo Q1 Preview: Will fare hike help drive PAT amid fuel cost spike?

IndiGo Q1 Preview: Will fare hike help drive PAT amid fuel cost spike?

To mitigate the impact of higher aviation turbine fuel (ATF), IndiGo has raised airfares, but analysts believe it will not be enough to stem the Q1 profit fall.

Indigo

Indigo Q1 results will be impacted by higher crude oil prices.

Saloni Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

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IndiGo Results Q1 Preview: The impact of higher crude oil prices due to the West Asia crisis will be visible on Interglobe Aviation's (IndiGo) financial performance as it gears up to post its June quarter (Q1) results for fiscal 2026-27 (FY27) on Thursday, July 23. 
 
It will be the first quarter when the full impact of the US-Iran war, including a spike in crude oil prices and disruption in flight routes, will reflect on the company's books.  
 
To mitigate the impact of higher aviation turbine fuel (ATF), IndiGo has raised airfares, but analysts believe it will not be enough, as brokerages largely see a decline in profit in Q1 FY27 despite revenue growth. 
 
 
Elara Capital said that key monitorables for the aviation sector are the extent of the impact on international operations and the rise in fuel and non-fuel costs from lower aircraft utilization and a weakening rupee. Watch for fleet addition and the resultant available seat kilometres (ASKM) growth for Tata Group airlines over the next few quarters, it added.

IndiGo Q1: Key estimates

As for IndiGo, Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) said that adjusted profit could nearly halve (down 46.6 per cent) to Rs 1,161.5 crore in Q1 FY27 even as net sales could see a growth of 18.9 per cent to Rs 24,362.4 crore. 

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The brokerage expects a strong 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in yields resulting from a mix of fuel surcharge and a weak base of last year, although load factor could decline marginally by 40 bps to ~84 per cent.
 
Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) also sees a decline in the adjusted PAT of 23.7 per cent to Rs 1,577 crore while net sales are seen rising 17.5 per cent Y-o-Y. It said that fuel cost is expected at ~38 per cent of revenue in Q1 FY27 compared with 28.5 per cent in the year-ago period due to higher ATF prices. Also Read | IndiGo to place order for over 1K aircraft engines with CFM International
 
This domestic brokerage estimates ASKM of 43.8 billion (up 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y), passenger load factor (PLF) of 85.8 per cent (up 140 bps) and revenue passenger kilometres of 37.6 billion (up 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y).
 
Elara Capital, meanwhile, has more optimistic expectations as it predicts a reported PAT (including forex gain) of Rs 2630 crore as against Rs 2180 crore in Q1 FY26, aided by an Rs 1,600 crore forex gain and a 21 per cent Y-o-Y jump in airfares. 
 
Ahead of the earnings on Thursday, IndiGo shares emerged as the top losers in the Sensex pack of stocks, shedding over 3.5 per cent following rise in Brent crude futures above $92 per barrel earlier today. 
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 

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Topics : Stock Market IndiGo InterGlobe Aviation Q1 results Indian stock market Markets Crude Oil Price Aviation IndiGo

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 2:13 PM IST

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