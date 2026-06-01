IndiGo: Analysts remain bullish despite ₹2,536-crore Q4 loss; stock up 5%

IndiGo share price today

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, reported weaker-than-expected earnings for the March quarter (Q4) of 2025-26 financial year (FY26), weighed down by a sharp foreign exchange loss and disruptions to international operations amid the West Asia conflict. However, the airline's management commentary on demand trends, pricing outlook, fleet strategy, and cost optimisation measures has reassured analysts, who continue to remain constructive on the stock from a long-term perspective.

"Despite continued near-term headwinds from Middle East airspace disruptions, elevated fuel costs, rupee depreciation, and higher damp-lease exposure, we remain confident in IndiGo's growth strategy, anchored by India's strong domestic demand base and steadily expanding international network," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said while reiterating a 'Buy' rating on the stock.

The brokerage expects a gradual normalisation of international operations, easing aircraft groundings, fleet expansion and resilient demand trends to support a recovery in performance over the coming quarters.

On the bourses, IndiGo share price jumped 5.16 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade, hitting a high of ₹4,633.45 per share. By comparison, the BSE Sensex index was up 0.26 per cent at 9:25 AM.

IndiGo Q4 results

For the quarter ended March 2026, IndiGo reported revenue of ₹22,438 crore, largely flat year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The airline posted a reported net loss of ₹2,536 crore, compared with a profit in the year-ago period, primarily due to a non-cash foreign exchange loss of nearly ₹4,880 crore. The quarter also included an exceptional charge of ₹250 crore related to the implementation of new labour codes.

On an adjusted basis, however, IndiGo reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), excluding forex impact, of around ₹5,630 crore. Passenger load factor stood at 85.8 per cent, while yields remained stable at ₹5.2 per kilometre despite operational disruptions.

Analysts noted that the headline loss was largely accounting-driven and did not reflect a deterioration in underlying demand fundamentals.

On growth runway

A key factor underpinning bullishness is management's guidance for a sharp recovery in passenger revenue per available seat kilometre (PRASK) in the first quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27). The company has guided for mid-teen growth in PRASK, supported by a favourable base, fuel surcharge adjustments and healthy pricing trends.

According to Elara Capital, the market is underestimating the impact of an industry-wide capacity shortage that is supporting fare strength. The brokerage highlighted that advance domestic airfares increased around 17 per cent year-on-year during April-May 2026, while fares on several international routes surged 40 per cent Y-o-Y.

"Market's over-focus on near-term variables is ignoring prolonged industry capacity shortage driving fares," Elara Capital said, maintaining a 'Buy' rating.

IndiGo’s management expects capacity growth to remain at 3-4 per cent in the June quarter, largely concentrated in domestic metro and leisure routes. While this may appear subdued, analysts believe limited industry supply combined with strong travel demand could help airlines maintain pricing discipline.

That apart, the management indicated that it is recalibrating routes, reducing the use of older-generation aircraft, returning expensive damp-leased aircraft and optimising long-haul operations to protect margins. The airline is also focusing on lowering lease-related costs through a gradual shift towards aircraft ownership.

The company ended FY26 with a fleet of 441 aircraft and cash balances of over ₹51,600 crore, including free cash of approximately ₹36,200 crore. Management said excess cash beyond operational requirements would be deployed towards aviation asset acquisitions and debt reduction.

In line with this strategy, IndiGo announced a $820-million investment in its GIFT City entity for aviation asset acquisition. Analysts view this as a structural positive that could reduce lease expenses, improve returns on capital and mitigate long-term foreign exchange exposure.

JM Financial described the move as a “strategic pivot towards greater asset ownership and lower lease costs” over the medium term. The brokerage also highlighted that a planned reduction in aircraft-on-ground (AOG) numbers and lower reliance on damp leases could unlock additional capacity and cost efficiencies.

The airline expects Pratt & Whitney-related grounded aircraft, currently in the 40s, to decline to the 30s by the end of FY27, which should improve fleet utilisation and operating leverage.

Lastly, eased valuations provoide further comfort to analysts. Following a correction of roughly 25 per cent over the past six months, brokerages believe the stock already factors in concerns around higher crude oil prices, rupee depreciation, and geopolitical risks and may provide healthy upside from current levels.

Emkay Global retained its 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹5,200, while Motilal Oswal values the stock at ₹5,600, and Elara Capital has a target of ₹6,020.

Changes in earnings estimates

Emkay Global trimmed FY27 Ebitda estimate by 9 per cent and FY28 by 2 per cent, while cutting adjusted EPS estimate by 19 per cent and 5 per cent for respective years.

Those at Elara Capital, meanwhile, pared FY27 Ebitda estimate by 7 per cebt, while broadly maintaining FY28 estimates, assuming higher RASK to offset elevated fuel cost.

“Factoring in better cost control by the company, we increase our FY27/FY28 EBITDAR estimates by 5 per cent/2 per cent. However, we largely retain our FY27/FY28 earnings estimates. We expect IndiGo’s revenue/EBITDAR to clock a CAGR of 13 per cent/46 per cent over FY26-28,” MOFSL said. ============ Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.