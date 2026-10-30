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Home / Markets / News / IndiGo jumps 4% as Q2 loss narrows; analysts say earnings outlook weak

IndiGo jumps 4% as Q2 loss narrows; analysts say earnings outlook weak

IndiGo could see near-term earnings pressure amid higher fuel prices and the weak Indian rupee.

Indigo share price

Indigo

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

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IndiGo share price: Shares of India's largest airline by market share, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), rallied 4 per cent on Friday even as it posted a loss for the third straight quarter despite steep price hikes to offset surging fuel costs.
 
Investors, however, cheered the fact that the September quarter losses not only narrowed but also beat estimates. The company's consolidated loss came in at ₹1,879.1 crore, driven by strong revenue growth of 26 per cent year-on-year to ₹23,360 crore. JM Financial had pegged Q2 loss at ₹2,180 crore. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation rallied to the day's high of ₹4,868, up 4 per cent against the last close of ₹4,680.
 
 
Elara Capital said that losses came despite record pricing, with average airfare reaching an all-time high of ₹7,500, up 36 per cent YoY, suggesting that pricing strength was insufficient to offset the sharp cost headwinds. Furthermore, it questioned the sustainability of these elevated fares once capacity growth resumes.
 
Fuel expenses rose 67 per cent YoY and reported cost per available set kilometre (CASK) ex-fuel ex-forex increased 15 per cent YoY to ₹3.45, reflecting currency depreciation, inflation and contractual costs.
 
Capacity contracted, with ASKs down 1 per cent YoY, below the management’s guidance of flat YoY growth. PLF moderated to 80.3 per cent, down 223bps YoY and 302bps QoQ, indicating softer underlying demand at higher fare levels.

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The management, however, aims to sustain higher pricing into the seasonally strong Q3, targeting PRASK growth of >25 per cent YoY, supported by festival season demand. Even so, Elara said that cost pressure may persist. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates 

IndiGo shares outlook

Against this backdrop, analysts expect near-term earnings pressure and an uncertain recovery trajectory amid higher fuel prices and the weak Indian rupee.
 
"Elevated fuel cost, INR weakness, constrained capacity growth, and macro volatility continue to weigh on profitability, with earnings recovery visibility now pushed to FY28," said Elara Capital. It has an 'Accumulate' rating on IndiGo shares with a target price of ₹5,000.
 
JM Financial, having an 'Add' rating on the counter, said that it is revising down its FY27/FY28 estimates. While near-term earnings remain vulnerable, disciplined capacity deployment, pricing resilience and strong market position support a balanced constructive view, it added.
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.

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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 11:32 AM IST