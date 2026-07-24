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Home / Markets / News / IndiGo sheds 3% on ₹238-cr Q1 loss, but brokerages stay bullish; here's why

IndiGo sheds 3% on ₹238-cr Q1 loss, but brokerages stay bullish; here's why

IndiGo share price: Despite of a headline miss in Q1 earnings, analysts believe that IndiGo's structural story remains intact, prompting them to retain their ratings on the stock.

indigo airlines, indigo

So far in July, IndiGo shares have lost 8 per cent and remain on track to snap their three-month winning run.

Saloni Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 10:20 AM IST

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IndiGo share price: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, parent of budget carrier IndiGo, declined 3 per cent in the early morning session on Friday as it posted a net loss against expectations of a profit in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025-26 (Q1 FY27) amid an unprecedented ~86 per cent jump in fuel cost and elevated supplementary lease costs. 
 
Additionally, a rise in oil prices back above $100 earlier today, levels last seen in May, also weighed on the counter as crude forms a key input cost for the airlines.
 
IndiGo's share price fell to ₹4,886 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shedding 2.7 per cent against the last closing price of ₹5,023.50. As of 9.40 AM, it was trading 2.34 per cent down at ₹4,907. At the same time, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.82 per cent at 23,674.
 
 
So far in July, IndiGo shares have lost 8 per cent and remain on track to snap their three-month winning run. 

IndiGo Q1 results 

For the quarter ended June, IndiGo swung to a net loss of ₹237.6 crore from ₹2,176.3 crore a year earlier, missing expectations of a profit de-growth. 

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The revenue from operations rose to ₹24,584.1 crore from ₹20,496.3 crore in the year-ago quarter, recording a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 20 per cent, led by an increase in passenger yields of 21 per cent despite only 2.8 per cent Y-o-Y available seat kilometre (ASK) growth, underscoring a strong pricing environment. 
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was down 86 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,260 crore. Ex-fuel cost pressures persisted, with CASK ex-fuel ex-forex rising 11 per cent YoY due to inflation in dollar-linked costs and lower aircraft utilisation. READ MORE

Brokerages' take on IndiGo stock

In spite of a headline miss in Q1 earnings, analysts believe that IndiGo's structural story remains intact, prompting them to retain their ratings on the stock. 
 
Elara Capital said that the earnings miss is entirely fuel cost and FX-led, and not demand or airfare-driven. It added that revenue and fare trends validate our supply-led fare -strength thesis, and management's +25 per cent PRASK growth guidance for Q2FY27 supports it further. 
 
As a result, it maintained its 'BUY' tag on the counter with a target price of ₹6,020, signalling upside scope of 20 per cent from last closing price.
JM Financial added that while geopolitical uncertainties may weigh on near-term earnings, it continues to view IndiGo as one of the highest-quality aviation franchises globally, and maintains its constructive stance given its dominant market position, disciplined capacity deployment, superior cost structure and multi-year international expansion opportunity.
 
The brokerage retained its 'ADD' rating on IndiGo stock and a target price of ₹5,630 (slightly below previous target price of ₹5,800).
 
Expectations of a flattish quarter prompted Emkay Global to cut FY27E Ebitda by 7 per cent, building in higher costs, while largely retaining FY28-29E earnings. "We roll over to Jun28E EPS and raise target price by 6 per cent to ₹5,500 from ₹5,200, maintaining the 20x target multiple. The Middle East scenario is the key variable for the outlook," it said.
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
   

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Topics : IndiGo InterGlobe Aviation Markets Q1 results Indian stock market Aviation stocks airline stocks Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 10:15 AM IST

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