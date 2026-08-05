IndiGo rallies 3%, hits 8-month high; what's driving airline stock?

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) share price movement

InterGlobe Aviation, parent of budget carrier IndiGo , share price hit an eight-month high of ₹5,508.05, rallying 3.3 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on falling crude oil prices.

In the first three trading days of August, the stock price of the airline company surged 6 per cent. It quoted at its highest level since December 4, 2025. It bounced back 41 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹3,894.80 touched on March 23, 2026. It hit a 52-week high of ₹6,225.05 on August 18, 2025.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates At 09:23 AM, IndiGo quoted 3 per cent higher at ₹5,476.05, as compared to 0.53 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex.

What’s driving IndiGo share price?

Oil prices fell more than 5 per cent and settled at a three-week low on Tuesday after comments by Qatari and US officials raised hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the Iran war, which could improve oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures fell $4.41, or 5.3 per cent, to settle at $79.36 a barrel, the lowest since July 13. The US West Texas Intermediate futures settled down $4.57, or 5.7 per cent, at $75.77 a barrel, also a three-week low, the news agency reported.

In the first quarter (April to June 2026) of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27), IndiGo posted a net loss against expectations of a profit amid an unprecedented ~86 per cent jump in fuel cost and elevated supplementary lease costs. The pressure of fuel costs and rupee depreciation resulted in a loss of around ₹200 crore for the quarter, the management said.

In line with lower demand during a traditionally weaker quarter, coupled with the operational uncertainty affecting travel between India and West Asia, capacity in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, measured in terms of ASKs (Available Seat Kilometres), is expected to remain broadly flat compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, reflecting lower aircraft utilization. As the company move beyond this seasonally weaker quarter, the management expects aircraft utilization to progressively increase.

The growth drivers, such as rising air travel demand, expanding airport infrastructure and increasing international connectivity, is shaping the next phase of growth for the Indian aviation industry. IndiGo is well positioned to benefit from these structural trends through its extensive domestic network, growing international presence and disciplined operating model, the company said in its FY26 annual report.

Check Q1 Results Today The company said its remains well positioned for sustained growth, backed by an order book exceeding 900 aircraft, including A321 XLRs and A350s, providing clear long-term capacity visibility. The delivery schedule is aligned with the company’s domestic and international expansion strategy, while growing in-house maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities are set to improve turnaround times, drive cost efficiencies, and reduce dependence on foreign MROs.

Brokerages view on IndiGo

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities maintain an ‘Add’ rating on IndiGo with a target price of ₹5,630 per share.

“The key positive surprise from the call was management’s willingness to prioritise yields over growth. Capacity growth has been moderate to flat in Q2FY27 and remains in single-digit for FY27, implying continued supply discipline at time when industry demand remains robust,” the brokerage firm said in the Q1 result update.

Management has guided for an even stronger 25 per cent plus YoY Passenger Revenue per Available Seat Kilometer (PRASK) growth in Q2FY27, reflecting a healthy demand-supply balance. Aircraft utilization regionally has recovered to 90 per cent plus as Middle East operations normalise, supporting confidence in a gradual recovery in earnings once fuel cost pressures ease.

Management believes that there is no global precedent of airport operators owning airlines given conflict of interest if airport operates own airlines. While higher Cost per Available Seat Kilometer (CASK) ex-fuel and geopolitical uncertainties may weigh on near-term earnings, the brokerage firm believes the structural earnings story is intact.

Despite continued near-term headwinds from the Middle East airspace disruptions, high fuel costs, INR depreciation, and higher damp-lease exposure, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services post Q1 result update said they remain confident in IndiGo’s growth strategy, anchored by India’s strong domestic demand base and steadily expanding international network.

Looking ahead, gradual normalization of international operations, easing Pratt & Whitney-related groundings, fleet expansion (including A321XLR-led international deployment), and resilient demand trends are expected to support performance recovery over the coming quarters, the brokerage firm said with reiterates ‘buy’ rating on the stock and target price of ₹6,580 per share. ============================================ Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.