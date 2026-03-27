Friday, March 27, 2026 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IndiGo shares slip 2% in trade; Motilal Oswal cuts target price on stock

IndiGo shares slip 2% in trade; Motilal Oswal cuts target price on stock

In a month, IndiGo shares have declined over 10 per cent, compared to Sensex's fall of over 7 per cent

indigo airlines, indigo share price

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) shares slipped 2.2 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹4,201.95 per share. At 9:18 AM, Indigo’s share price was trading 2.24 per cent lower at ₹4,198.8 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.06 per cent at 74,476.41. 
In a month, IndiGo shares have declined over 10 per cent, compared to Sensex’s fall of over 7 per cent. 
The selling on the counter came after the company received a goods and services (GST) tax order from the CGST Gurugram commissionerate for ₹42,92,24,671. The airline said, “The company strongly believes that the order passed by the department is not in accordance with the law, backed by advice from external tax advisors.”  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 
 
Meanwhile, analysts also attributed the fall in stock price to disruptions because of the West Asia conflict affecting the financials in the near-term. Motilal Oswal Financial Services, in its note, said that the ongoing airspace disruption represents a meaningful near-term earnings overhang for IndiGo, driven by a combination of network dislocation, revenue loss, and elevated cost pressures.  
It added: The supply-side nature of the shock limits mitigation, with cancellations and booking softness likely to weigh on Q4FY26 performance. 

Also Read

Infosys share price

What will Infosys gain from $560 million Optimum, Stratus acquisitions?

Tata Elxsi

Geojit sees recovery ahead for Tata Elxsi; upgrades to Buy, pegs 22% upside

Stocks to Watch, March 27, 2026

Stocks to Watch today, Mar 27: Oil stocks, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Ola

Stock Market holiday 2026, ram navami

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today, March 26, for Ram Navami

Stock Market Holiday, Ram Navami

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE will remain shut on Mar 26 for Ram Navami

“While demand fundamentals remain intact and recovery should be swift once normalcy resumes, the concurrent fuel cost spike, rerouting inefficiencies, and forex headwinds could extend margin pressure beyond the disruption window, thereby impacting earnings visibility to early FY27 despite partial offsets through pricing actions,” the brokerage said.  READ | What will Infosys gain from $560 million Optimum, Stratus acquisitions? 
Over the longer term, Motilal Oswal remains confident in the company’s growth strategy. Indigo’s domestic network remains the backbone of its operations, supporting India’s travel and tourism evolution, while expanding international connectivity provides a natural hedge and enhances margins, noted Motilal.
 
It expects the revenue/Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, and rent/restructuring (EbitdaR)/Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) to clock a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11 per cent/13 per cent/6 per cent over FY25-28. The brokerage reiterated ‘Buy’ with a reduced target of ₹5,500 from ₹6,100.  
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 990 points; Nifty tests 23,000; PSU bank, financial stocks drag

Dividend stocks

Dividend, bonus, stock-split: TVS Holdings, 8 others go ex-date next week

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian stocks extend global rout, bonds hammered as Iran war drags on

Stock market fy27 outlook, risks, triggers

From crude to currency: Key triggers that could influence markets in FY27

Will FII/FPI selling continue in FY27?

Will FII selling persist in FY27? Analysts see modest flows returning in H2

Topics : IndiGo The Smart Investor BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Buzzing stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 LIVE NewsIPL 2026 SRH Playing 11Upcoming Dividends, Bonus SharesStocks to Buy todayGold and Silver Rate TodayIT Resilience IndexGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol and DieselPersonal Finance