IndiGo, SpiceJet shares rally up to 8% on easing oil prices

Shares of IndiGo and SpiceJet jumped as much as 8 per cent in trade on Tuesday after a sharp fall in crude oil prices, following indications from US President Donald Trump that the Iran war could end soon.

IndiGo shares opened with a gap-up at ₹4,410, up 4.1 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock touched an intraday high of ₹4,473.70, rising nearly 6 per cent, before paring some gains to trade at ₹4,355 around 10:40 AM. Around 1 million shares of the country’s largest airline changed hands.

Similarly, SpiceJet shares opened higher at ₹13.44 and touched an intraday high of ₹14.07. At the time of writing this report, the stock was trading nearly 6 per cent higher at ₹13.83, with more than 12 million shares changing hands on the BSE.

Both IndiGo and SpiceJet shares rebounded on Tuesday after witnessing decline in the past two consecutive sessions.

The buying interest emerged after Donald Trump indicated that the conflict in West Asia could end soon, easing concerns over prolonged disruptions to global oil supplies. Brent crude futures fell $6.51, or 6.6 per cent, to $92.45 a barrel at 0018 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined $6.12, or 6.5 per cent, to $88.65 per barrel.

Notably, airline companies benefit from lower fuel prices, as aviation turbine fuel (ATF) accounts for a significant portion of their operating costs.

Both airline stocks had come under heavy selling pressure in the previous sessions amid escalating geopolitical tensions, which had pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel for the first time since mid-2022.

Earlier on Monday, oil prices had surged past $100 a barrel, hitting highs of $119.50 for Brent and $119.48 for WTI.