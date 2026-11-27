Brent crude and Singapore jet fuel prices have eased. Brent is down 22 per cent to $92 per barrel in November 2026 versus $104 in October. Singapore jet fuel is at $142 per barrel, down 16 per cent. The rupee is now at 93.3 per dollar, up from 96.9 in October. But crude is up 46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), jet fuel is up 59 per cent Y-o-Y, and the rupee is down 4 per cent Y-o-Y. So, while the sequential improvement is substantial, costs are well above levels seen in the October-December quarter (Q3) of FY26.

IndiGo posted standalone earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of ₹3,160 crore in the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY27. Available seat kilometres (ASK) fell 1 per cent Y-o-Y, while the passenger load factor (PLF) was flat at 80.3 per cent. Total revenue was ₹23,400 crore, up 26 per cent Y-o-Y. Fuel expenses were down 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) as IndiGo responded to high costs with capacity and network adjustments and fare hikes. The reported net loss in Q2FY27 was ₹2,060 crore, with other income down 10 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹940 crore and MTM forex losses of ₹1,370 crore.

In October 2026, IndiGo and Akasa Air gained domestic market share, holding 66.1 per cent (up 61 basis points, or bps, Y-o-Y) and 6.7 per cent (up 154 bps Y-o-Y), respectively, at the expense of Air India Group and SpiceJet. Air India’s market share declined 109 bps to 24.7 per cent, and SpiceJet’s market share declined 152 bps Y-o-Y to 1 per cent. On international routes, IndiGo’s market share rose to 48.8 per cent (up 154 bps Y-o-Y) at the expense of SpiceJet, whose market share fell 154 bps Y-o-Y to 2 per cent, while the market shares of Air India Group and Akasa Air were stable at 46.5 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively.

This was a difficult market with high costs and subdued traffic. Domestic airlines carried 13.3 million passengers in October 2026, down 5 per cent Y-o-Y, with revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) down 5 per cent Y-o-Y. Flight departures were down 6 per cent Y-o-Y, and ASK was down 3 per cent Y-o-Y, as airlines prioritised yields and margin protection over growth. Traffic demand was subdued, and PLF declined 74 bps month-on-month (M-o-M) to 80.4 per cent.

The November M-o-M data for ASK, RPK, PLF, etc., will be key monitorables. IndiGo’s guidance is that ASK for Q3FY27 will see low single-digit growth Y-o-Y. Passenger revenue per ASK (PRASK) should rise by more than 25 per cent Y-o-Y. The PLF would be flat. ASK for FY27 will see low single-digit growth.

In international traffic, a sequential recovery was visible in October over September. International passenger traffic carried by Indian airlines declined 13 per cent Y-o-Y to 2.6 million in October 2026, with departures down 11 per cent Y-o-Y. RPK declined 12 per cent Y-o-Y, and PLF fell 287 bps Y-o-Y to 75.4 per cent. But there was a 500 bps M-o-M improvement in PLF and a 4 per cent M-o-M rise in passengers. Sustaining the sequential recovery will depend on easing geopolitical tensions and further moderation in operating costs.

In FY27 so far, domestic passenger traffic was down 2 per cent, with RPK also down 2 per cent Y-o-Y, and departures fell 4 per cent. In international traffic, Indian carriers’ passenger numbers were down 18 per cent, and RPK was down 13 per cent. Airlines have focused on yields, cash flow generation, and margin protection over volume growth, given high costs.

IndiGo has grown revenue steadily, but margins have been hit by surging aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and forex losses on an MTM basis. It holds a dominant market share, with free cash of ₹39,900 crore on the balance sheet, and it will be writing off accumulated tax losses until FY28. IndiGo’s order book stands at 900 aircraft. Air India has 513 aircraft on order, while Akasa has 196 on order and SpiceJet has 120.

IndiGo has indicated that it will add one aircraft per week to the fleet until FY30. Assuming 50 new aircraft every year, ASK would grow by 10 per cent annually between FY26 and FY29. If PLF stays at 85 per cent, RPK (an indicator of utilisation) will grow at a similar rate to ASK. If the EBITDA margin is stable in the range of 25-27 per cent, EBITDA should rise 15-16 per cent annually during FY26-FY29.

This remains a weak environment, with geopolitical tensions and crude prices directly linked to conflicts. Delays in aircraft deliveries are another risk. But IndiGo will be well placed as and when tensions ease and the cycle changes.