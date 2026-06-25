IndiGo up 24% in June; on course to log biggest monthly gain in over 7 yrs
On Thursday, IndiGo stock rallied nearly 5% as crude oil prices dipped below US-Iran war levels. The airline stock logged its biggest monthly rally in March 2019.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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IndiGo stock price movement todayShare price of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, has witnessed a strong rally on the bourses in June following a sharp reversal in crude oil prices. IndiGo stock has surged around 23.7 per cent thus far in the month of June. From levels of ₹4,405 at the end of May, to an intra-day high of ₹5,449 today (Thursday). With just three trading sessions remaining in June, the stock seems on course to log its biggest monthly gain in more than 7 years. Historical data shows that IndiGo stock rallied 26.9 percent (its biggest monthly gain till date) in March 2019. Thereafter, in August 2020 the stock logged a monthly gain of 22.4 percent. On Thursday, as of 11:50 AM, IndiGo quoted 4.7 per cent higher at ₹5,448 on volumes of around 30 lakh shares on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty was up 0.8 per cent or 185 points at 24,209. On a year-to-date basis, IndiGo stock outperformed the market with a gain of 7.7 percent as against a 7.4 percent fall in the Nifty.
Key trigger for IndiGo's stock price surgeShare price of IndiGo has witnessed a strong rally in June as crude oil prices plunged following the US-Iran truce pact. In June thus far, Crude WTI Oil and Brent Crude Oil prices have crashed around 42 per cent from their respective highs, falling below US-Iran war levels. Crude oil prices extended their decline, with WTI falling below $70 per barrel and erasing most of the gains recorded during the Middle East conflict period, said Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking. "Oil prices slipped as improving prospects for a US-Iran agreement eased supply concerns. Confidence in a lasting peace deal has encouraged increased tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz, while crude exports from the Middle East and West Africa have risen. A temporary US waiver allowing purchases of already-loaded Iranian oil is expected to add further supply," said the analyst. Crude WTI oil futures declined 41.9 per cent from its peak of $119.48 hit in mid-March. Similarly, Brent prices were down by 42.3 per cent from its peak of $126.41 registered in late April. Crude Oil is key cost-component for airline companies such as IndiGo. Therefore, lower crude oil prices, which result into lower aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, is a key positive trigger for the stock. That apart, IndiGo in its FY26 results highlighted that the overall demand remained strong, despite a host of challenges spanning internal/ external disruptions and cost escalations throughout the year.
IndiGo deploys cost-optimization measureIndiGo in a recent exchange filing said, it temporarily suspends operations to six international destinations starting from July 3, 2026 to September 30, 2026. The airline's management said it adopting a measured approach to optimize capacity, as the sector entered a seasonally softer demand environment from mid-June onwards. It announced temporary suspension of operations to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Siem Reap. "As a part of this, selective recalibration of certain routes was warranted to protect margins, as was done last year as well," the company said. Going forward, it will continue to monitor the situation given the elevated operating costs and continued airspace restrictions, the company added.
ICICI Securities lift's IndiGo target price to ₹6,020 per shareAnalysts at ICICI Securities maintained a 'Buy' rating on IndiGo with a revised target price of ₹6,020 as against ₹5,210 projected earlier. The revised target price is based on a 25x (unchanged) FY28E PAT of ₹9,300 crore (EPS of ₹241), assuming full tax. In the background of a sharp fall in crude oil prices, analyst said, "A moderation in crude prices has led to an expansion in our spread estimates, leading to a 26 per cent/16 per cent upgrade in our FY27/28E PBT." READ MORE Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.
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Topics : IndiGo shares InterGlobe Aviation The Smart Investor Airline sector Crude Oil Prices Brent crude stock market rally
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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 12:21 PM IST