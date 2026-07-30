Indo-MIM shares list at 45% premium, beat expectations; how to trade now?
The debut was ahead of grey market expectations. Before the listing, Indo-MIM IPO's GMP was ₹187 per share, or 38.56 per cent.
Saloni Goel New Delhi
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Indo-MIM share price: Shares of Indo-MIM delivered a better-than-expected listing performance on Thursday, July 30, as they debuted at a premium of nearly 45 per cent amid a robust demand for the company's initial public offering (IPO).
Indo-MIM's share price listed at ₹700 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up ₹215 or 44.33 per cent against the offer price of ₹485. Meanwhile, on the BSE, the stock debuted at a 44.95 per cent premium over the offer price at ₹703 apiece.
The debut was ahead of grey market expectations. Prior to the listing, the company's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹672 apiece, implying a premium of ₹187 per share, or 38.56 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.
Indo-MIM share price: How to trade post listing?
The strong listing performance alongside the company's business fundamentals and industry tailwinds prompted the analysts to advise holding the stock for long term.
Mahesh Ojha, VP-reseach and business development, said, "Investors receiving allotment may consider holding the stock for the long term to benefit from the company's scalable growth opportunities."
Meanwhile, Shivani Nyati, head of wealth, Swastika Investmart, said that investors can look to hold or accumulate on dips.
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"At 45x P/E it's not cheap, but the moat (technology + scale + diversified end-markets) supports holding through volatility rather than flipping. Customer concentration, and export and forex exposure are the main things to monitor in subsequent quarters," she added.
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Indo-MIM IPO details
The ₹3,811-crore Indo-MIM IPO was a mix of fresh issue of shares worth ₹499 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹3,311 crore. It opened for subscription on July 23 and closed on July 27, garnering a solid subscription of 72.34 times.
The offer received cumulative bids for 39.85 crore units as against 5.50 crore units on offer. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category was subscribed the most at 204.34 times. Meanwhile, non-institutional investor (NII) portion received 50.63 times bids and the retail segment was booked 6.67 times. The IPO also had an employee portion that garnered 6.67 times subscription.
The mainboard IPO was priced in the range of ₹461 to ₹485 apiece with a lot size of 30 shares. The company plans to use the proceeds from fresh share sale for payment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes.
Indo-MIM is the world's largest Metal Injection Molding (MIM) company by installed capacity, with a diversiified presence across automotive, aerospace, defense, medical, and consumer sectors, providing a strong competitive moat.
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 10:00 AM IST