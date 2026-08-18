Indo-MIM shares surge 10% post Q1 show, nearly double IPO investors' gains

Shares of recently-listed Indo-MIM hit the 10 per cent upper price band in Tuesday's early trade following the first earnings announcement since its Dalal Street debut. The company posted its June quarter (Q1 FY27) results a day ago.

Following the earnings announcement, Indo-MIM shares were locked at ₹951.30 on the BSE, the 10 per cent upper price band and also their all-time high level. The stock settled Monday's trade at ₹864.85. Meanwhile, the BSE barometer Sensex was down 0.35 per cent at 77,452.

Also Read | Paytm block deal: 2.95% equity changes hands; stock slips 1.5% A total of 58.5 lakh shares of Indo-MIM had changed hands on the bourses as of 9.50 AM.

Today's rally has pushed Indo-MIM's share price 96 per cent above the issue price of ₹485, nearly doubling investors' wealth who were allotted IPO shares.

Indo-MIM Q1 Results

On a consolidated basis, Indo-MIM saw a 31.63 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its net profit for the quarter under review to ₹240.12 crore compared with ₹182.41 crore posted in the same period a year ago. On a quarterly basis, the profit was higher by 73 per cent over ₹139.1 crore posted for the three-month period ended March 2026.

The revenue from operations came in at ₹1,218.74 crore in Q1 FY27 as against ₹1,114.09 crore in Q1 FY26, resulting in a 9 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was 24 per cent higher Y-o-Y at ₹406.5 crore. It stood at ₹326.7 crore in the same period a year ago.

Indo-MIM IPO details

Indo-MIM, the world's largest Metal Injection Molding (MIM) company, had listed on July 30 on both BSE and NSE at a near 45 per cent premium. READ MORE

The ₹3,811-crore IPO had opened for bidding on July 23 and closed on July 27. The offer was a mix of fresh issue of shares worth ₹499 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹3,311 crore.

The offer garnered a solid response from investo₹with a total subscription of 72.34 times. The offer received cumulative bids for 39.85 crore units as against 5.50 crore units on offer. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category was subscribed the most at 204.34 times. Meanwhile, non-institutional investor (NII) portion received 50.63 times bids and the retail segment was booked 6.67 times. The IPO also had an employee portion that garnered 6.67 times subscription.

The mainboard IPO was priced in the range of ₹461 to ₹485 apiece.