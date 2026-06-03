IndusInd Bank falls 3% on insider trading, governance lapses allegations

IndusInd Bank shares fell 3 per cent on Wednesday after fresh reports of governance lapses and shortcomings in audit and forensic reviews. The stock opened lower at ₹907.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and touched an intraday low of ₹884.05.

As of 10 AM, IndusInd Bank was among the top losers of the Nifty Bank index, with the stock trading 2.3 per cent lower at ₹891.90.

Today's decline in IndusInd Bank shares also mirrored the broader weakness. At the time of writing, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.9 per cent. IndusInd Bank faces fresh allegations

Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered research analyst and founder LIvelong Wealth, said that investors are cautious amid renewed concerns over the bank's governance lapses and shortcomings in forensic and audit reviews.

According to a report by Economic Times, a fresh whistleblower complaint sent to the PMO, RBI and regulators has sought a probe into alleged insider trading, governance failures and shortcomings in forensic and audit reviews at the bank.

The complaint adds to mounting scrutiny of IndusInd Bank ​after ​its March 2025 disclosure of a ₹2,000 crore derivatives accounting ​discrepancy.

IndusInd Bank has so far not issued any comment or clarification on the matter.

Hariprasad said that any regulatory developments after the latest development could further dampen the investor sentiment. From a market perspective, governance concerns carry a larger valuation impact than operational challenges because they directly affect investor confidence.

"While the bank has been attempting to rebuild investor confidence following accounting discrepancies and microfinance-related issues, the new allegations raise fresh questions about internal controls," he said.

IndusInd Bank stock: Technical view Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research), Prithvi Finmart, said that IndusInd Bank's stock price has largely remained in a broad consolidation phase, trading within a defined sideways range. During May, the stock nearly revisited its February high around ₹968; however, buying momentum faded near those levels, leading to a gradual pullback. "For investors, the key question is no longer whether the bank can improve profitability, but whether it can rebuild credibility. Until there is greater clarity from regulators and management, the stock is likely to remain under pressure," he added.

On the downside, the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, placed near ₹865 and ₹840 respectively, are expected to provide strong support. The overall price structure continues to suggest range-bound trading, and any dip towards the ₹870–860 zone could provide buying opportunity for short-term traders.

"On the higher side, if the stock finds support and rebounds, it may once again test the upper end of the trading range, with resistance seen in the ₹940–960 zone," he said.

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