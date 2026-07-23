IndusInd Bank falls 6% post Q1; analysts stay bullish, see up to 13% upside

IndusInd Bank share price today: Shares of private lender Shares of private lender IndusInd Bank today cracked 6 per cent in intraday deals post announcement of the June quarter results (Q1FY27). The lender reported a 72 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax to ₹1,037.05 crore for Q1, and guided towards a stronger profit show going ahead. The lender said that bottomline was helped by a 21 per cent reduction in provisions and contingencies at ₹1,384 crore.

IndusInd Bank had earned a net profit of ₹604.07 crore in the year-ago period.

The private bank's shares opened in the red at ₹1,036.60 and touched a low of ₹1,002.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 10:10 AM, the stock was underperforming the markets, trading 5.7 per cent southward at ₹1,008. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was down 43 points or 0.17 per cent at 23,956.

For the April-June quarter, IndusInd Bank said that its core net interest income grew 1 per cent to ₹4,685 crore on the back of a 2 per cent reduction in loans and net interest margin compressing to 3.35 per cent versus 3.46 per cent excluding one-off of a ₹284 crore income tax refund.

The net interest margin (NIM) rose 18 bps Q-o-Q to 3.57 per cent. However, excluding one-offs, NIM declined 4 bps to 3.35 per cent.

He said that long term investors with high risk high return appetite can accumulate on dips.On valuation front, Sunny said: "The bank is trading closer to its book value. As operating metrics improves over next 3-6 qtrs we may witness gradually re-rating." ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 100 pts, Nifty near 23,950; IndusInd Bank shares drop over 6% Sunny Agrawal, head of research at SBI Securities, said that during 1QFY27, IndusInd bank seems to be back on growth track post muted FY26. Today's reaction, he said, was more of an profit booking post declaration of results.He said that long term investors with high risk high return appetite can accumulate on dips.On valuation front, Sunny said: "The bank is trading closer to its book value. As operating metrics improves over next 3-6 qtrs we may witness gradually re-rating." On the asset quality front, the bank said that its gross non performing assets ratio improved to 3.25 per cent in Q1 and the gross slippages declined to Rs 1,660 crore from ₹2,567 crore in the year-ago period.

IndusInd Bank: MOFSL | Neutral | Target ₹1,125

Post quarter results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has retained its 'Neutral' stance on IndusInd Bank and raised the target to ₹1,125. The target implies an upside of 5 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,069.

Analysts said that IndusInd Bank reported a stronger-than-expected performance in the June quarter. The business momentum improved, driven by strong growth in the corporate loan book, while deposit growth remained healthy.

The brokerage said that while some pressure is expected on NIM in near term, the management expects NIMs to improve going forward. Credit growth is expected to be in line with the system for FY27.

The company has guided for FY27 exit RoA of 1 per cent, driven by an improving business momentum, lower credit costs, and operating leverage. Over the next three years, the company is expected to witness a decline in the overall mix of wholesale, with retail picking up.

ALSO READ: Paper stocks rally up to 20% as Emami Paper reports 6x jump in Q1 PAT The brokerage has raised its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 18-19 per cent and projected its RoA to improve to 0.7 per cent in FY27 and 1 per cent in FY28.

IndusInd Bank: JM Financial | Add | Target ₹1,130

JM Financial said that IndusInd Bank reported a healthy number as it maintained 'Add' rating and raised target to ₹1,130 from ₹925.

The brokerage noted that advances grew 3.3 per cent sequentially, driven by an 11 per cent rise in the wholesale loan book, while deposits increased 3.7 per cent Q-o-Q.

Analysts, however, flagged near-term pressure on NIMs, with management expecting margins to remain under stress in Q2 FY27 before recovering in the second half of the fiscal year.

"The franchise is credibly transitioning from repair to growth, but FY28E RoE of ~9 per cent remains below that of private-bank peers; near-term NIM pressure may persist and the ECL transition weighs on book value," the brokerage said.

The brokerage has revised its FY27E–28E EPS estimates upwards by 6–26 per cent and build in average RoA/RoE of 0.9 per cent/7.6 cent over FY27E–28E.

IndusInd Bank: Emkay | Buy | Target ₹1,200

Emkay Research has reiterated 'Buy' rating on IndusInd Bank after Q1 and raised target price to ₹1,200. The target implies an upside of 13 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,069.

Emkay said management expects margins to improve further in the second half of FY27 on growth in higher-yielding segments like vehicle finance, retail and microfinance.