IndusInd Bank shares jump 6% on posting Q4 results; few brokerages raise TP

IndusInd Bank shares zoomed 5.9 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹899.15 per share. At 11:31 AM, IndusInd Bank’s share price was trading 3.03 per cent higher at ₹874 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.53 per cent at 77,070.41. The stock was in demand after the company posted Q4FY26 results after market hours on Friday.

IndusInd Bank Q4FY26 results highlights:

The bank posted a net profit of ₹594.17 crore for Q4, as compared to a net loss of ₹288.71 crore a year ago. Its net interest income (NII) stood at ₹4,371 crore, as compared to ₹3,048 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 43 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the revenue was down 4 per cent from ₹4,562 crore.

Check detailed results here The board recommended a final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share of ₹10/- each fully paid up (i.e. 15 per cent) out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of the Bank. The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive the said dividend shall be Friday, June 26, 2026.

Brokerages’ view on IndusInd Bank

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Neutral | Target raised to ₹950 from ₹930

The brokerage noted that IndusInd Bank reported a decent quarter, supported by stronger NII and sharply lower-than-expected provisions, driven by improvement in slippages across segments.

Consequently, return on assets (RoA) improved to 0.45 per cent from 0.1 per cent in Q3FY26, with the bank targeting an exit RoA of 1 per cent by the end of FY27E. Other income remained subdued due to modest fee and treasury income, while opex declined Q-o-Q. Net interest margins (NIMs) expanded 4 basis points (bps) Q-o-Q to 3.39 per cent (adjusted for one-offs in Q3). Analysts have raised their earnings by 14 per cent/18 per cent for FY27/28E and project IndusInd Bank RoA/RoE at 0.7 per cent/5.6 per cent for FY27E.

Emkay Global Financial Services | Buy | Target: ₹1,100

After a loss in Q2, IndusInd Bank returned to profitability in Q3 and gained further traction in Q4 on the back of lower credit cost. Credit portfolio shrank further, as the bank continues with its portfolio recalibration strategy to weed out low-yielding and at-risk loans. The deposit pool too shrank, as IndusInd Bank released bulk deposits, according to the brokerage.

These measures helped the bank to manage a slight improvement in margin to 3.4 per cent. Though the bank’s long-term strategy is still evolving, the management indicated that it would target near-system credit growth in FY27. This, coupled with moderation in credit cost and a conscious effort to bring down opex, should help the bank gradually secure 1 per cent exit RoA in FY27 from the base of 0.45 per cent in Q4FY26. Basis a preliminary assessment, IIB believes that the West-Asia crisis shall not have a meaningful impact, unless it is prolonged. It has largely plugged the management gaps and initiated the reorientation of the board. Emkay will watch out for the bank unveiling its full-fledged long-term transformation strategy.

Equirius Securities | Upgraded to Add | Target hiked to ₹950 from ₹790