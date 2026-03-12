Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infobeans Tech up 5% as firm sees 'limited' impact from West Asia conflict

Infobeans Tech up 5% as firm sees 'limited' impact from West Asia conflict

The buying on the counter came after Infobeans informed that it expects the impact of the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict on its business to remain "neutral to slightly cautious"

Infobean Technologies share

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Infobeans Technologies rose 5.4 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹142.65 per share. At 10:23 AM, Infobeans Technologies’ share price was trading 1 per cent higher at ₹136.65. In comparison, Sensex was down 0.97 per cent at 76,115.17. 
 
The buying on the counter came after the IT services firm informed stock exchanges that it expects the impact of the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict on its business to remain "neutral to slightly cautious," citing its limited exposure to the West Asia.
 
In a regulatory filing, the company stated that while it is monitoring geopolitical developments in the region, its primary operations remain insulated due to a highly diversified geographic revenue base.
 
 
According to the filing, the company operates in West Asia through its regional office in Dubai, UAE, which supports business development in the region. Currently, the company derives approximately 7–8 per cent of its consolidated revenue from the MENA region, while its primary markets remain the United States and Europe, which together contribute around 87 per cent of total revenue. 
 
Furthermore, the company does not have any offices, employees, or operational presence in Israel. As of the date, no material impact has been observed on the company’s operations, delivery capabilities, or client engagements. 

However, a prolonged or escalating regional conflict could potentially result in delays in client
decision‐making or project timelines in West Asia. Considering the company’s diversified geographic revenue base, the overall consolidated financial impact, if any, is expected to remain limited and manageable.
 
The company will make appropriate disclosures to the stock exchanges in the event of any material developments having a significant impact on its operations or financial performance.
 
InfoBeans specialises in artificial intelligence (AI)-first software development and implementation for its enterprise clients to solve their most complex business problems. The company has a presence in the US, Europe, and West Asia. 

