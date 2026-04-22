Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate Infosys’ net profit at an average of ₹7,508.6 crore, up 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹ 7,218 crore a year ago. Sequentially, the profit after tax (PAT) is expected to slip 1.5 per cent from ₹7,625 crore in Q3FY26.

The company’s revenue for the quarter is expected to rise around 13.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹46,567 crore, on average, from ₹40,925 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is likely to grow 2 per cent from ₹45,479 crore in Q3FY26.

Investors and analysts will monitor management's commentary on:

FY27 guidance

Impact of the Iran war and generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) deflation on growth prospects.

Willingness to take up large transformation programs that are margin-dilutive initially

Percentage of programs that have moved from PoC to production

Incremental benefits that can accrue from Project Maximus

Large deal intake, with a share in net new deal intake.

Update on discretionary spending and flow of smaller deals.

CY26 technology budget and spending behaviour by clients amid increased macro and geopolitical uncertainties

Demand environment in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), Hitech, Manufacturing, Retail, and Communications.

What to expect from Infosys Q4 results?

Kotak Institutional Equities: The brokerage forecasts a 1 per cent Q-o-Q revenue decline in USD terms to $5,070 million, primarily due to fewer billing days and seasonal weakness. Otherwise, stable revenue is expected from the sale of third-party items.

Margins are likely to remain stable as the benefits of Rupee depreciation are offset by higher visa costs. A sharp decline in other income is anticipated after completion of the buyback, resulting in moderate net profit growth. A large deal of total contract value (TCV) $2.5-2.75 billion is expected.

Analysts believe Infosys will guide for 3-5 per cent growth in revenues, including the Versent acquisition, and 2.25-4.25 per cent on an organic basis. Hurdle rate to achieve the revenue growth guidance stands at compound quarter growth rate (CQGR) of 1.2-1.9 per cent (0.8-1.6 per cent CQGR on an organic basis).

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Infosys is likely to clock 0.7 per cent Q-o-Q constant currency (CC) decline in Q4, near the top end of the guidance. Operating margin is expected to remain flat despite performance bonus payouts and visa cost impact, as Maximus' cost initiatives and improving revenue per employee (RPE) help offset the pressure.

US Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) is expected to remain resilient, with some pockets of discretionary spend. Manufacturing remains impacted by tariff uncertainty and delayed decisions, while West Asia remains weak due to war-related uncertainty. The company is expected to provide an initial FY27 revenue growth guidance band of 1.5-4.5 per cent Y-o-Y CC.

Emkay Global Financial Services: The brokerage expects 0.4 per cent Q-o-Q USD revenue decline after factoring in 40 basis points (bps) cross-currency tailwinds. Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin is expected to expand by 20 bps sequentially. For FY27, Infosys is anticipated to guide 2-5 per cent CC Y-o-Y revenue growth (including Versent, but excluding Optimum and Stratus) and 20-22 per cent Ebit margin.

Nuvama Institutional Equities: Analysts expect revenue to decline -0.8 per cent Q-o-Q in CC and 0.5 per cent Q-o-Q in USD terms, impacted by seasonal furloughs, with BFSI remaining stable. Ebit margin is likely to remain flat Q-o-Q, driven by project Maximus and forex tailwind, partly offset by visa costs. Infosys may provide FY27 organic revenue growth guidance of 2-5 per cent CC Y-o-Y and margin guidance of 20–22 per cent.

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