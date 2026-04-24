Infosys shares slipped 3.5 per cent in trade on BSE, logging a 52-week low at ₹1,198.8 per share. At 9:17 AM, Infosys’ share price was trading 3.02 per cent lower at ₹1,205.05 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.23 per cent at 77,483.8. The stock was under pressure after the company released its Q4FY26 results after market hours on Thursday.

Infosys Q4FY26 results highlights:

Check detailed results here However, the company guided for a modest 1.5-3.5 per cent revenue growth in constant currency (CC) for FY27, lower than last year’s 3-3.5 per cent outlook.

Following the announcement, Infosys’ American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) fell 4.01 per cent, according to Bloomberg data.

Brokerages’ view on Infosys stock

Emkay Global Financial Services | Buy | Target: ₹1,450

READ | Emkay downgrades OMCs as oil prices surge; FY27 earnings may fall up to 60% Emkay said that Infosys delivered a soft operating performance in Q4, with revenue missing estimates, albeit margins were in line. The company has guided for 1.5-3.5 per cent CC revenue growth in FY27, which was below estimates. The guidance included 25 basis points (bps) contribution from Stratus, while excluding Versent and Optimum Healthcare acquisitions, pending closure. It also factors in a 0.75–1 per cent drag from reduced spending by a large European manufacturing client, along with a 50 bps impact from an offshore shift.

Nomura | Buy | Target raised to ₹1,640 from ₹1,630 The brokerage retained Infosys as its top pick in the large-cap India IT space, with the stock currently trading at approximately 15x FY27 EPS of ₹82. Nomura expects Ebit margins to remain broadly stable at 21 per cent in FY27, flat Y-o-Y, within the guided band of 20-22 per cent. It has made less than 1 per cent change to its FY27-28 EPS estimates, reflecting the broadly in-line quarter and guidance. The management aspired to sustain Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebit) margin in the 20-22 per cent range, despite headwinds from wage hikes, productivity pass-throughs, 70 bps impact from acquisitions, and artificial intelligence (AI) investments, offset by Project Maximus initiatives. The brokerage trimmed its FY27-28E earnings per share (EPS) by 0.5-1 per cent, factoring in Q4 results and guidance.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target cut to ₹1,450 from ₹1,500

The brokerage noted that guidance reflected increasing pressure on the existing book of business and highlighted that AI is now compressing the business. While part of this is attributable to competitive intensity and pricing in a low-demand environment, Motilal Oswal expects the impact of deflation to continue as AI productivity benefits are passed on to clients.

READ | RIL Q4 results preview: Weak O2C, Retail may weigh on earnings; Jio steady has cut its FY27E/FY28E EPS estimates by 2–4 per cent to reflect lower growth assumptions and continued pricing pressure from AI-led deflation, partly cushioned by lower taxes. Near-term growth remains constrained, with guidance implying 2.5 per cent organic growth. While execution on deal conversion and pricing remains a key monitorable, Infosys’ positioning across AI-led transformation and cost optimisation programs should support gradual improvement over the medium term, according to analysts.

JM Financial Institutional Securities | Buy | Target cut ₹1,500 from ₹1,525

Infosys’ Q4FY26 revenue and margins were below the brokerage’s expectations. Margin headwinds for FY27 also include a potential 70 bps dilutive impact from acquisitions. JM Financial prefers Infosys among the top 6 Indian IT companies, given its healthy, large deal wins. Valuations are at 16x FY27 consensus EPS. Analysts have revised their EPS estimates down by 1-2 per cent over FY27-28E, incorporating Q4 results. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages and analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.