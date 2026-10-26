Infosys shares drop 4% on Q2, guidance miss; here's what analysts recommend

Infosys share price: Shares of IT major : Shares of IT major Infosys fell over 3.5 per cent in Monday's trading session as investors reacted to a weaker-than-expected second quarter (Q2) performance and a cut in FY27 guidance, pointing to slower growth.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Infosys posted its September quarter performance post-market hours on Friday.

Pursuant to the earnings announcement, the IT major's stock extended its losses as it declined as much as 3.88 per cent in early trade to ₹1,109.70 on the BSE as against the last closing price of ₹1,154.50.

So far this year, Infosys shares remain 31 per cent lower amid a selloff in traditional IT services companies on AI-led deflation fears.

Infosys Q2 results

Infosys posted a 6.2 per cent rise in net profit to ₹7,828 crore while revenues were up 10.7 per cent to ₹49,244 crore, helped by its financial-services and energy and utilities businesses. While net profit missed analyst estimates, revenues exceeded those. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected net profit and revenues to be ₹7,904 crore and ₹49,108 crore, respectively. READ MORE

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates It, however, cut its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 1-2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) CC from 1.5-3.0 per cent, while organic growth guidance was reduced to -0.5 per cent to 0.5 per cent from -0.2 per cent to 1.3 per cent.

Infosys shares: Buy, sell or hold?

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said that they expect a sequential revenue decline in the next two quarters due to seasonality, while underperformance versus peers is likely to continue.

MOFSL said that while Infosys maintained its EBIT margin guidance, competitive intensity has prevented the expected price increases, with wage hikes, acquisition amortization and softer seasonality expected to weigh on margins in H2.

As a result, it trimmed FY27/FY28 EPS estimates by ~1.5 per cent/2.0 per cent to factor in lower FY27 organic growth guidance and continued pricing pressure from AI-led productivity deflation.

"While AI revenue continues to scale up, we believe productivity pass-through on the existing book of business will remain a near-term headwind. Execution on deal conversion and pricing remains a key monitorable," the brokerage said, adding that it values Infosys at 16x FY28E EPS and arrive at a target price of ₹1,300, implying ~13 per cent upside. MOFSL has a BUY tag on Infosys.

Analysts at Emkay Global also cut FY27-29E EPS by 0.8-1.5 per cent, factoring in the Q2 miss and guidance cut. Considering undemanding valuation, we retain BUY with an unchanged TP of ₹1,300, at 16x Sep-28E EPS, it said.

On the flip side, Antique Stock Broking said that the silver lining in Infosys Q2 was large-deal TCV of $5.2 billion (62 per cent net new), well ahead of its estimate of $4 billion. This included a seven-year, net-new mega deal worth over $2 billion with a financial services client (with transition beginning in late 4Q and expected to add over 1 per cent to FY28 growth) and a $1 billion mega renewal.

Overall, while the guidance cut weighs on near-term growth, strong deal momentum and stable margins provide some offset. The brokerage kept its FY27/FY28 EPS estimates largely unchanged, retained the 14x valuation multiple on 1HFY29E EPS and reiterated HOLD with a target price of ₹1,115.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.