Innovators sustain market share despite rise in generic semaglutide sales

Innovator molecules of diabetes and weight loss drugs semaglutide and tirzepatide have been able to retain their market share despite rising competition from generics, as a class of doctors and patients show stickiness for the reference products.

More than 25 versions of semaglutide entered the market within days of the molecule’s patent expiry on March 20, boosting sales of drugs based on the formulation.

Semaglutide sales rose about 51 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) to ₹88 crore in April 2026, from ₹58 crore last month. Its contribution to the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) market also increased to 40 per cent last month, from 33 per cent in March, according to data from market research firm Pharmarack.

Out of this, both innovator and generic semaglutide have raked in ₹44 crore each as sales revenue.

“However, the innovators have been able to more or less stay where they are, in terms of revenue even as the generics are seeing exponential growth due to their affordability,” a Delhi-based endocrinologist told Business Standard.

At the same time, tirzepatide, while still dominating the market with 55 per cent of total GLP-1 sales, also saw monthly sales rise by 6 per cent to ₹121 crore in April 2026, from ₹114 crore in March.

In terms of units sold, both semaglutide innovators and generics have seen a rise, indicating sustained demand for both versions. Around 137,000 units of generic semaglutide were sold in April, a 242 per cent rise from the 40,000 units sold in March this year.

Innovator molecules such as Ozempic and Wegovy, however, also witnessed an increase of around 39 per cent from 23,000 units sold in March to 32,000 units in April.

“The volume impact of generics, along with strong unit growth indicates increased affordability along with aggressive promotion expanding the market,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice president (commercial) at Pharmarack.

She added that the steady growth of Innovators also indicates stickiness of a class of doctors and patients to innovators

Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, director for minimal access, gastrointestinal and bariatric surgery at Delhi’s C K Birla Hospital said while many patients prefer generic semaglutide due to lower pricing, physicians believe that their efficacy and bioavailability may be comparatively lower.

“Generic formulations can sometimes involve more complex or larger molecules, which may affect how efficiently they work in the body. If the molecule does not effectively cross the blood-brain barrier, its action on the hypothalamus, the area where semaglutide helps regulate hunger and appetite, may not be as strong,” he added.

Another doctor said innovator brands are generally considered better and more reliable in terms of efficacy. “However, when it comes to affordability, generic versions are definitely less expensive and, therefore, more accessible to many patients,” he added.