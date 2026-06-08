Inox India rallies 7% on heavy volumes; hits new high in weak market

Inox India share price

Share price of Inox India hit a new high of ₹1,697.95, as it rallied 7 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market.

In the past one week, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 17 per cent, as compared to 0.5 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. It has bounced back 65 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,030.85, touched on March 2, 2026.

0.8 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped four-fold with a combined nearly 1 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE At 11:24 AM; Inox India was quoting 5 per cent higher at ₹1,660.05, as compared to0.8 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped four-fold with a combined nearly 1 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Inox India Overview, Q4 results

INOX India is one of the largest manufacturers of Cryogenic Storage, Re-gas and Distribution Systems for LNG, Industrial Gases and Cryo-Scientific applications with operations in India, Brazil & Europe.

Inox India reported it’s highest-ever January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) revenue of ₹475 crore in, registering a strong 24.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter grew 13.4 per cent YoY at ₹108 crore, whereas adjusted profit after tax (PAT) was up 9 per cent YoY at ₹72 crore. For the quarter, exports accounted for 61 per cent of revenue with export sales at ₹291 crore, reflecting continued international demand.

Inox India secured order inflows totaling ₹504 crore, taking total order backlog to ₹1,514 crore signifying positive market confidence and the potential of industrial and clean energy sectors. The company has acquired land at Kandla for developing a new facility.

READ | Federal Bank, Chennai Petro, Zen top weekly stock picks by Axis Securities In industrial gases segment the company delivered another strong quarter supported by healthy export demand, strong order inflows, and growth across transport tanks, liquid cylinders, as well as Cryoseal products. During Q4FY26, the company said it secured a significant aerospace-related order from a leading US-based private space company for large cryogenic storage tanks, reinforcing INOX India’s growing positioning in the global aerospace cryogenic infrastructure segment.

Inox India Stock Outlook

Looking ahead, the management remains optimistic about opportunities across LNG infrastructure, aerospace, clean energy, scientific infrastructure, and advanced cryogenic applications. With the company’s upcoming Kandla facility, expanding global footprint, and increasing share of high-value engineered products, the management said the company is well positioned to deliver scalable growth and long-term value creation.

Inox India in its FY26 annual report said that the company enters FY2026-27 with a strong order backlog, a healthy balance sheet, a deepening global customer base, and an enviable position at the intersection of multiple multi decade structural growth themes.

The company is accelerating execution on the strong LNG order backlog while deepening capabilities in mini-LNG terminal technology for global deployment. It is investing in the engineering and manufacturing capabilities required to address the nascent but rapidly formalizing liquid hydrogen demand wave from India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission and global hydrogen economy initiatives.

Looking ahead, the opportunities for cryogenic technologies are expanding rapidly across sectors such as LNG, hydrogen, energy storage, semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace and advanced scientific research. As the world accelerates towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future, INOX India is well positioned to play a critical role in enabling this transformation, the company said.