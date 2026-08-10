Inox Wind shares crack 6%, hit 52-wk low post Q1 miss; should you buy?

Inox Wind Ltd.’s share price fell over 6 per cent to a fresh 52-week low after the company reported its April-June quarter (Q1FY27) results.

As of 09:53 AM, the company’s share price was trading 4.8 per cent lower at ₹74.2 apiece; meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.13 per cent lower at 24,538.40. Intraday, the stock fell 6.4 per cent to ₹73.5 apiece.

Net profit of Inox Wind fell 34.2 per cent to ₹64.1 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against ₹97.3 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Revenue from operations stood at ₹814.1 crore, compared with ₹826.3 crore a year earlier, marking a 1.5 per cent decline.

The company’s Ebitda fell 17 per cent year-on-year to ₹152.5 crore from ₹183.7 crore, while Ebitda margin narrowed to 18.7 per cent from 22.2 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that Inox Wind missed its revenue estimate by 15 per cent and Adjusted PAT came in 48 per cent below estimates.

MOFSL highlighted that some of the key monitrables for the company remain: the ability to meet FY27 revenue growth guidance of 75 per cent Y-o-Y, given Q1FY27 delivered only 8 per cent of the full-year target and Trajectory of new order inflows, particularly third-party orders, and execution ramp-up.

The brokerage has lowered its revenue estimates for Inox Wind by 8 per cent for FY27 and 10 per cent for FY28, mainly because it expects lower deliveries of around 1.1 GW in FY27 and 1.3 GW in FY28.

Despite this, MOFSL maintains its Buy rating, supported by attractive valuations and stronger business activity expected in the second half of the year. Its revised target price is ₹92 per share.

Inox Wind share performance

Inox Wind shares have been under pressure, falling 5.6 per cent in the past week and 9.9 per cent over the past month. The stock is down 39.4 per cent so far this year and 46.7 per cent over the past year. However, it has gained 38.6 per cent in the last three years and 135.1 per cent over five years.

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