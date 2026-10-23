Input cost inflation, Lloyd's losses likely to weigh on Havells India

In Q2FY27, revenue grew 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹6,430 crore, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹570 crore. Gross margin contracted 430 basis points Y-o-Y to 31 per cent. Operating profit margin contracted 30 basis points Y-o-Y to 9 per cent. Net profit rose 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹350 crore.

Management commentary pointed to steady demand in Q2FY27, with revenue growth across categories. The cables and wires (C&W) and switchgear divisions saw high single-digit volume growth. The C&W contribution margin contracted 380 basis points Y-o-Y due to higher aluminium costs, while switchgear's contribution margin rose to 38-39 per cent.

Lloyd saw revenue growth, led by room AC demand and volume growth in refrigerators. Profitability was poor due to commodity inflation. Lloyd's revenue rose 28 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹620 crore, and losses were ₹110 crore (flat Y-o-Y). Lloyd's revenue growth was driven by volume and value growth, with volumes contributing more. Distribution has stabilised. The strategy has shifted to a “pull-led model”, which focuses on consumer demand rather than pushing inventory to dealers.

HAVL's revenue (excluding Lloyd) increased 35 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,810 crore, with an operating profit margin (OPM) of 11 per cent, which was a dip of about 100 basis points.

C&W's revenue grew 48 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,000 crore, and the earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin contracted 360 basis points Y-o-Y to 10 per cent. Switchgear revenue rose 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹780 crore, and the Ebit margin expanded 310 basis points Y-o-Y to 25 per cent. Lighting division revenue rose 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹460 crore, while the Ebit margin contracted 280 basis points Y-o-Y to 10 per cent. Electrical consumer durables (ECD) revenue rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,070 crore, and the Ebit margin rose 110 basis points Y-o-Y to 6 per cent.

Exports account for 15 per cent of sales, with rising volume and value. Management expects the export growth trend to continue.

In H1FY27, revenue was up 27 per cent, while Ebitda was up 9 per cent and net profit was down 4 per cent. The H1FY27 OPM contracted 130 basis points Y-o-Y to 8 per cent. Operating cash flow was negative at ₹160 crore, and capital expenditure (capex) was ₹650 crore. Capex guidance is ₹1,400 crore for FY27, focused on underground cables and research and development. The net cash outflow in H1FY27 was ₹820 crore versus ₹1,080 crore in H1FY26.

The margin compression was clear, since higher revenue translated into lower profits. The company has taken price hikes of 10-25 per cent across categories over the past 12 months, with C&W hikes of over 30 per cent. Further price hikes of 5-7 per cent are likely in Q3FY27, given persistent cost pressures.

The recovering switchgear margin is positive. Lloyd's business contributed to volume growth following the commissioning of a manufacturing facility. The Lloyd product portfolio is diversifying beyond room air-conditioners (RACs), which contribute 75 per cent of Lloyd's revenue, with a target of deriving 40 per cent of revenue from other products.

Continued raw material cost inflation and lagged price hikes are concerns across categories. In C&W, higher competition in wires is a challenge. There's also new competition in fans, where HAVL is focused on market share gains. The trends suggest that decent revenue growth and healthy volume expansion may not translate into equally strong profitability, given inflation.

Assuming the company has the pricing power to sustain its strategy of progressive hikes in Q3 (and maybe Q4), it would be able to offset more of the raw material costs, leading to margin recovery.

Nevertheless, consolidated OPM may be stuck within the 8.5-9 per cent range through FY28. However, even if margins don't improve much, high-teens revenue growth or better across categories will yield higher absolute profits. Cash flow will also improve as capex is completed and new capacity comes online.

The inflation issues are generic to the fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) sector, since copper and aluminium are prime contributors to the cost increases.

HAVL is a leading brand, and it is working on distribution, product differentiation, premiumisation and value engineering. It is developing a solar business supplying complete product kits, for example, along with the expansion of underground cable capacity.