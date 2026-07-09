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Home / Markets / News / Insolation Energy shares climb 15% after subsidiary bags ₹558-cr order

Insolation Energy shares climb 15% after subsidiary bags ₹558-cr order

So far this year, shares of Insolation Energy have gained 29 per cent, outperforming the benchmark Nifty50, which has declined 8 per cent during the same period

Insolation Energy Share Price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 1:46 PM IST

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Insolation Energy Share Price: Shares of Insolation Energy surged nearly 15 per cent on Thursday after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary had secured an order from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd for the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.
 
The stock climbed 14.97 per cent during the day to hit a high of ₹124.75 apiece on the BSE. The gains were trimmed later, with the counter trading 13.82 per cent higher at ₹123.50 per share at 1:35 PM. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 24,040, up 158 points, or 0.66 per cent.
 
 
The rally helped the stock snap a four-day losing streak, during which it had declined around 6 per cent, according to NSE data.
 
The stock is currently around 23 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹161.81, touched on April 28, 2026. However, it remains 56.42 per cent above its 52-week low of ₹79 per share, recorded on March 30, 2026.
 
So far this year, shares of Insolation Energy have gained 29 per cent, outperforming the benchmark Nifty50, which has declined 8 per cent during the same period. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹3,151.64 crore.

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Subsidiary wins ₹558.29-crore contract

Insolation Green Energy Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Insolation Energy Ltd, has been awarded a contract worth ₹558.29 crore by NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, for the supply of solar PV modules.
 
The order is a domestic contract and is expected to be executed during the financial year 2026-27.
 
The contract value of ₹558.29 crore includes GST.
 
The company said the promoter or promoter group has no interest in the entity awarding the order. It also confirmed that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.
 
Insolation Energy operates in the renewable energy sector, with a focus on solar energy solutions. The company is engaged in the design, installation, and maintenance of solar photovoltaic systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, with an emphasis on sustainable energy adoption and reducing carbon emissions.

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 1:43 PM IST

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