Institutional investors subscribe 66% of LIC shares till afternoon trade

Institutional investors subscribed 66.10 per cent of the shares reserved for them in the LIC Offer-for-Sale (OFS) till noon on Tuesday.

The government is offering over 284.6 million shares in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to institutional buyers at a floor price of ₹382 a piece.

Institutional investors put in bids for over 188.1 million shares, or 66.10 per cent of the shares reserved for them at an indicative price of ₹382.07/share. Bidding will continue till 3:30 PM.

Retail investors would be able to put bids on Wednesday.

The government is selling up to 6.5 per cent stake or over 822.2 million in country's largest insurer LIC at a floor price of ₹382/share.

Shares of LIC slid 7.03 per cent over Monday's close to ₹ 394.50 on the BSE in afternoon trade. Its market capitalisation stands at over ₹4.98 trillion.

The issue comprises a base offer size of over 316.2 million or 2.5 per cent of total capital, with a green shoe option of 506 million shares or 4 per cent of the total paid up capital.

If fully subscribed, the sale of over 822.2 million shares or a 6.5 per cent stake at the given floor price will fetch about ₹31,000 crore to the disinvestment kitty.

The floor price was set at a 10 per cent discount over Monday's closing price of ₹424.35 on the BSE.

The stake sale will help LIC achieve the minimum public shareholding requirement mandated by market regulator Sebi ahead of schedule.

Sebi had given LIC time till May 16, 2027, to achieve a minimum 10 per cent public shareholding.

At present, the government holds a 96.5 per cent stake in LIC.

It had earlier sold 3.5 per cent through an initial public offering (IPO) in May 2022 at a price band of ₹902-949 per share, raising about ₹21,000 crore.

In April 2026, the LIC board approved a 1:1 bonus issue.

So far in the current fiscal, the government has mopped up ₹21,082 crore through stake sale in seven public sector undertakings and remittances from SUUTI (Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India).