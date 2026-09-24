Insurance-related stocks crack: PB Fintech, Max, HDFC Life slide up to 20%

Insurance related shares price movement

Shares of life insurance and related companies, inculding banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) were under pressure, falling up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Info Edge (India), Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv were down in the range of 3 per cent to 8 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.73 per cent at 74,284 at 09:30 AM.

The sell-off in insurance and related stocks came after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Wednesday proposed a phased reduction in the expenses of management (EoM) limits for insurers, with life insurers required to bring company-level EoM down to 15 per cent of gross direct premium income (GDPI) within two years and 12.5 per cent within five years.

Irdai proposes tighter expense limits, new commission caps for insurers

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 600 pts, Nifty tests 23,200; NSE lists with 1% premium As per Irdai’s consultation paper, the regulator has proposed a significant recalibration of insurers’ cost structures through product-and channel-specific commission caps alongside lower Expenses of Management (EoM) limits.

For life insurers, EoM is proposed to decline to 15 per cent of premium within two years and 12.5 per cent within five years. For life policies with premium-payment terms of ≥10 years, first-year commissions are proposed to be capped at 20 per cent for distribution entities and 25 per cent for individual agents, declining for shorter-duration products. Individual health commissions are proposed at 15 per cent/20 per cent for distribution entities/agents in the first year and 5 per cent/10 per cent on renewals, while loan-linked insurance would face materially lower caps of 5 per cent for select products. Irdai has sought feedback until October 25.

Brokerages view on Irdai’s proposals

Analysts at Macquarie Equity Research said they view cuts of this magnitude as steep and likely to weigh on industry growth as the sector recalibrates. Longer term, however, they should strengthen discipline and restore more rational competition. PB Fintech appears most exposed, given its earnings sensitivity to take rates; a 2 percentage point (ppt) compression could erode earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by 25 per cent, all else equal. State Bank of India (SBI) and SBI Life should be relatively insulated because the parent bank already charges a lower commission, while LIC benefits from higher agent limits across product categories. The proposed commission caps should be structurally favourable for insurers, as lower distributor payouts would reduce acquisition costs and support value of new business (VNB) margins. While softer distributor incentives could moderate new business growth, we expect the margin benefit to outweigh the potential impact on annual premium equivalent (APE) growth, subject to the final framework. The impact should be more pronounced for bancassurance-heavy insurers, while banks could see pressure on insurance distribution fee income, ICICI Securities said in a note.Analysts at Macquarie Equity Research said they view cuts of this magnitude as steep and likely to weigh on industry growth as the sector recalibrates. Longer term, however, they should strengthen discipline and restore more rational competition.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), revenue of insurance brokers and banks/NBFCs will be hit more than that of individual agents; hence, the impact on banca-heavy insurers, especially on open architecture, will be higher. Multiple changes in the proposed regulations will call for significant overall changes in the way businesses are carried out across products and channels. ALSO READ: NSE stock lists: Macquarie, PL Capital begin coverage; see up to 9% upside Among large private banks, Axis and HDFC Bank are more exposed than ICICI and Kotak, given insurance fee income’s larger contribution to revenue and profit before tax (PBT). NBFC corporate agents, such as L&T Finance, are also vulnerable, given credit-life policies’ sizeable contribution to fee income.According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), revenue of insurance brokers and banks/NBFCs will be hit more than that of individual agents; hence, the impact on banca-heavy insurers, especially on open architecture, will be higher. Multiple changes in the proposed regulations will call for significant overall changes in the way businesses are carried out across products and channels.

The brokerage firm believes VNB margins and combined ratios for insurers will improve over the medium-term; however, business growth in the shorter term could face challenges given disruption in many channels. “Our preferred picks in life insurance continue to be SBI Life and Canara HSBC Life as we see relatively easier transition for them to new EoM limits. LIC will also be relatively better placed given its relatively low dependence on brokers and banca channel,” MOFSL said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.