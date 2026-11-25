Life insurance-related stocks price movement

Shares of life insurance and related companies were in focus, rallying up to 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals amid a positive outlook. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services maintained a positive stance toward value of new business (VNB) margin expansion, backed by a rising share of non-ULIP products and improving cost efficiency.

Share price of Max Financial Services (Max Insurance) surged 7 per cent, while HDFC Life Insurance and Go Digit General Insurance soared 5 per cent each on the BSE in intraday trades. ICICI Life Insurance, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were up in the range of 2-4 per cent.

At 09:45 AM, the BSE Insurance index was the top gainer among sectoral indices up 2.69 per cent at 1,569.13, compared to a 0.69 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The insurance index hit a 52-week low of 1,383.23 on October 26, 2026. It hit a 52-week high of 1,845.38 on January 6, 2026, the BSE data shows.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex soars 1,400 pts, Nifty around 25,750; VIX drops 7% Meanwhile, the share price of PB Fintech surged 8 per cent to ₹1,176.25 on the BSE in intraday deals. It hit a 52-week low of ₹916.60 on November 3, 2026. The stock corrected 40 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹1,963 hit on December 9, 2025.

PB Fintech is the parent company of Policybazaar, India's largest digital insurance marketplace, and Paisabazaar, a leading consumer credit marketplace.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on insurance sector

The life insurance industry has faced key regulatory changes over the last two years, such as surrender value regulations and GST waiver, which altered the industry’s near term growth trajectory and led to operational modifications. While growth has largely normalized, the recent consultation paper on recalibrating distribution reforms could introduce another shift in the industry’s trajectory, prompting insurers to revisit their distribution strategies and rationalize expenses, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said.

Insurers broadly support the intent of regulatory reforms, but believe the final framework needs to balance distribution economics, affordability, and insurance penetration. Most large insurers appear reasonably well positioned to adapt, with the impact likely to be differentiated by the channel and product mix.

Analysts at MOFSL believe SBI Life and Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company will be least impacted, given their moderate commission ratios and expenses on management (EoM) levels being closer to the proposed threshold, and could benefit from potential market share gains.

Following the July to September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) results, analysts expect annualized premium equivalent (APE) growth momentum to recover, backed by recovery in ULIP, sustained demand for protection, and improving guaranteed savings demand amid a rising interest rate environment. MOFSL maintains a positive stance toward VNB margin expansion, backed by a rising share of non-ULIP products and improving cost efficiency. The stocks have witnessed a de-rating following the release of the distribution consultation paper, with further clarity expected in the near future.

Meanwhile, as per media reports, IRDAI’s proposed caps on insurance distribution commissions have raised concerns over agent remuneration, policy retention and insurance penetration.

India’s insurance penetration stands at 3.7 per cent against the global average of 7.4 per cent, while life insurance penetration declined to 2.7 per cent in FY25 from 2.8 per cent in FY24. In FY26, premature policy exits amounted to ₹2.33 trillion compared to ₹2.23 trillion of policies reaching maturity.

IRDAI has proposed first-year commission caps of 6.25–25 per cent for individual life policies, depending on premium tenure, and 5–20 per cent for banks and brokers, alongside renewal commission caps of 5–7 per cent.

While commission rationalisation could improve insurers’ acquisition costs and margins, lower agent remuneration may affect distribution expansion, new business growth and policy persistency, particularly in underserved markets, ICICI Securities said in a note. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.