Thursday, April 23, 2026 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Invesco MF launches Sensex, Nifty Bank index funds: Who should invest?

Invesco MF launches Sensex, Nifty Bank index funds: Who should invest?

Invesco India BSE Sensex Index Fund will invest in companies which are constituents of the BSE Sensex Index in the same weights as in the Index

Invesco Mutual Fund

Invesco Mutual Fund

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Invesco Mutual Fund has launched the Invesco India BSE Sensex Index Fund, an open-ended scheme replicating the BSE Sensex index, and the Invesco India Nifty Bank Index Fund, an open-ended scheme replicating the Nifty Bank index. Both schemes are designed to offer investors passive investment options across India's core equity and banking sectors. 
 
The New Fund Offer (NFOs) for the schemes opened for subscription on Thursday, April 23, 2026 and will close on Thursday, May 7, 2026.   
 
According to the fund house, India’s favourable macroeconomic environment, supported by strong domestic consumption, demographic advantages, policy reforms, and deepening financial markets, continues to underpin long-term wealth creation. 
 
 
"Together, the Invesco India BSE Sensex Index Fund and the Invesco India Nifty Bank Index Fund are designed to offer investors transparent, cost-efficient access to India’s long-term growth opportunities through passive investing," it said in a statement. 
 
Invesco India BSE Sensex Index Fund will invest in companies which are constituents of the BSE Sensex Index in the same weights as in the Index, with an endeavour to track the benchmark index with as low tracking error as possible. 

Also Read

Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 700 points, Nifty above 24,200; SMIDs decline, pharma stocks rise

stock market rally, market rise

InCred Equities initiates on Techno Electric with 'Buy', eyes 34% upside

Renewable energy stocks to buy in India

Iran war opens opportunities in renewable, CGD cos, but risks remain: Kotak

Tata Communications

Tata Communications shares jump 5% after Q4 results; JM Fin retains 'Buy'

KP Energy share price

KP Energy surges 8% on CERC nod for inter-state electricity trading licence

 
Invesco India Nifty Bank Index Fund will adopt a passive investment strategy, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies that are constituents of the Nifty Bank Index in the same weights as the index, with a focus on maintaining low tracking error. This approach provides investors with focused exposure to the banking sector while offering diversification across established banking franchises, the fund house said.
 
Both the funds will be managed by Abhisek Bahinipati.
 
The minimum lump sum investment during the NFO for both schemes is ₹100 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. For SIPs, investors can choose daily (minimum ₹20, only via digital platforms), weekly (₹100), monthly (₹100), or quarterly (₹300) options, with investments allowed in multiples of ₹1. No exit load will be applicable.
 
Invesco India BSE Sensex Index Fund, Invesco India Nifty Bank Index Fund: Who should invest?
According to the scheme information document (SID), the Invesco India BSE Sensex Index Fund is suitable for investors seeking passive investments in equity and equity-related securities replicating the composition of the BSE Sensex index, subject to tracking errors. 
 
While the Invesco India Nifty Bank Index Fund is suitable for investors seeking passive investments in equity and equity-related securities replicating the composition of the Nifty Bank index, subject to tracking errors. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. 
 
According to the riskometer, the principal investor in this scheme will be at very high risk. Investors should consult their financial advisors if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them.

More From This Section

Technical analyst Kunal Shah of Mirae Asset Sharekhan is bullish on FMGC majors - Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever and Marico.

Nestle, HUL: How much more can these FMCG stocks rally? Tech view here

Bhel

BHEL hits 14-year high, gains for 12th straight day; up 33% from OFS price

TVS Motor Philippines

Auto shares trades weak: M&M, TVS, Ashok Leyland down up to 4%; here's why

Trent, westside, fashion retail

Trent shares fall 4% after Q4 results; brokerages see up to 18% upside

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One decodes trading strategy in power stocks as they trade in overbought territory.

Adani Power, BHEL, Suzlon rally up to 50% in April; time to book profit?

Topics : Sensex Invesco MF Mutual Funds passive funds Nifty Bank index Share Market Today Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayStocks to Buy in May 2026Tech Mahindra Share PriceKarnataka SSLC Result 2026UP Board 10, 12 Result 2026Market Crash TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table