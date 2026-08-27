Thursday, August 27, 2026 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchHDFC Bank ShareUS Visa Applications PausedWhy Nepal is vulnerableHP OmniPad 12 reviewTATA Power ShareBHEL share priceAdani Enterprises Share
Home / Markets / News / Investing for the medium term? PL Capital favours these 3 sectors

Investing for the medium term? PL Capital favours these 3 sectors

Over the medium term (6-24 months), PL Capital said that it prefers large private banks, capital goods, and consumer durables.

medium term investment

Investing for the medium term? PL Capital favours these 3 sectors

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Brokerage firm PL Capital remains constructive on domestic equities, recommending SIP-led investing in quality large-caps for the long term. For the medium term, the brokerage remains positive on large private banks, capital goods and consumer durables.
 
In its latest *Market Outlook – August 2026* report, the brokerage said domestic growth momentum remains resilient, supported by the return of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), improving monsoon conditions and a strong earnings season.
 
It added, however, that elevated crude prices, persistent geopolitical risks and uncertainty around global interest rates are likely to keep markets selective in the near term. This “reinforces the case for a staggered, quality-focused approach to equities”.
 
 
The domestic equity market staged a recovery in July after the weakness in June. The Nifty 50 gained over 2 per cent and overall market breadth improved. Midcaps and smallcaps gained 1.6 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively, during the month, although both continued to outperform the benchmark over the longer three and six-month periods.
 
For the short term (0-6 months), the brokerage has suggested staggered deployment into quality large-cap and large- and mid-cap names.

Also Read

Sterlite Tech

Sterlite Technologies zooms 721% in 7 months; what's behind massive rally?

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 200 pts, Nifty below 24,150; ICICI Pru, SAIL top MidCap losers

Tempsens IPO eyes blockbuster debut post 184x bids; what drove demand?

Tempsens IPO eyes blockbuster debut post 184x bids; what drove demand?

HDFC Bank share price

HDFC Bank sheds 2.5% to hit 52-week low on reports of US securities lawsuit

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Iron & steel product stocks Welspun Corp, Man Ind zoom up to 200% in FY27

 
Medium-term investing 
 
Over the medium term (6-24 months), the brokerage expects domestic growth drivers to gain importance as the monsoon deficit narrows and domestic credit growth remains strong at 18.6 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
It prefers large private banks, capital goods and consumer durables for the medium term, alongside selective quality small-cap, flexi-cap and multi-cap exposure. “Large private banks, capital goods and consumer durables are among the preferred areas, alongside selective quality small-cap, flexi-cap and multi-cap exposure,” it said.
 
Long-term investing 
 
For the long term (24-60 months), the brokerage has retained its overweight stance on India, supported by demographics, domestic capex, financial deepening, defence indigenisation and energy security.
 
For long-term investors, the report favours SIP-led investing with a bias towards quality large-caps, compounding franchises, mid- and small-caps, and infrastructure-linked themes.
 
Gold, silver 
 
On gold, the brokerage expects the yellow metal to remain range-bound in the near term, with a projected range of US$3,900–4,400 per ounce.
 
On silver, it said that while the physical market deficit and green-technology demand remain supportive, a sustained recovery would require a revival in ETF flows. A breakout towards US$65–70 per ounce could emerge if investment demand strengthens. 
 Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
 

More From This Section

Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank among 3 midcap bank stocks trading up to 94% away from life-time highs, shows ACE Equity data.

These midcap banks trade up to 94% away from record highs; what charts say?

crude oil, oil

​Hormuz disruption to keep oil prices firm; $100/bbl risk looms: Analysts

Varun Beverages (VBL), PepsiCo

Multiple challenges ahead for Varun Beverages as it eyes alcobev marketpremium

Anil Ghelani, Head of Passive Investments & Products, DSP Mutual Fund

CAS to be beneficial for ETFs, index funds, says DSP MF's Ghelani

Bombay Burmah zooms 14% as SC recalls ₹4,655 crore lease liability observation

Bombay Burmah zooms 14% as SC recalls ₹4,655 cr lease liability observation

Topics : Stock Market Today stock market trading Markets News Markets Private banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 2:28 PM IST