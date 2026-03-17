Investment bankers urge Sebi to widen block deal price band to 5%

Bankers, according to sources, have sought a wider price band for trades executed through the block-deal window. The current framework was introduced in October 2025, when Sebi revised rules governing block-deal timings, minimum order size and price bands.

Sources said some investment bankers had now urged Sebi to widen the price band further to 5 per cent.

The block-deal window allows large trades to be executed in a single transaction on a separate platform provided by stock exchanges.

Investment bankers play a key role in structuring and facilitating such transactions between large buyers and sellers.

Under the revised norms, the minimum order size for block deals was increased to ₹25 crore. The market regulator also expanded the permissible price range for block deals to 3 per cent of the applicable reference price, subject to surveillance measures and price bands. Before the overhaul, the permissible price range was 1 per cent.

“The current framework is more advantageous to buyers, and the bargaining power on the sell side has reduced. With regular cash-market trading volumes remaining strong, buyers are demanding larger discounts to absorb block deals. The industry is still figuring out whether there is a better way to execute these transactions. Several fund managers are also adjusting to the new framework,” said a person aware of the discussions.

In the current calendar year so far, block deals worth ₹8,582 crore have been executed in the special window, compared with ₹17,618 crore during the same period last year.

Bankers have also indicated that activity in the block-deal window may continue to decline under the current framework. “There are significant gyrations in stock prices right now. During such periods of volatility, a larger discount can help facilitate deals. For instance, the QIP (qualified institutional placement) framework allows a discount of up to 5 per cent on the floor price determined by Sebi’s formula. If the price variation permitted in block deals is higher, the probability of completing transactions increases,” said another investment banker who did not wish to be named.

Queries emailed to Sebi did not elicit any response until publication.