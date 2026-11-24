Equity markets have rallied sharply this month, with the BSE Sensex climbing nearly 11 per cent, making equity investors richer by ₹34.61 trillion amid strong foreign fund inflows, lower crude oil prices, better-than-expected Q2 earnings and a global sell-off in AI-linked stocks.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 7,976.46 points, or 10.71 per cent till November 23.

Following the bullish trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has surged by ₹34.61 trillion to ₹5,08,98,444.87 crore ($5.48 trillion) this month.

Foreign investors have emerged as a major driver behind markets rally, with net investments crossing the ₹1 trillion mark to reach ₹1.27 trillion in November so far, marking the highest-ever monthly inflow.

The strong inflows come after Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) withdrew ₹34,843 crore in October and ₹35,861 crore in September, according to data available with the NSDL.

"The dramatic change in the FII stance towards India, rupee appreciation and better-than-expected impressive earnings growth have combined to boost market sentiments, strongly supported by fundamentals. This month, so far, India has been the best-performing large market in the world," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Globally, equity markets suffered a sell-off led by an AI rout.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, is trading at $88.90 per barrel, providing support to the overall positive investors' sentiment.

The sharp rally in the market is remarkable after the Sensex hit its one-year low of 71,292.88 on October 1 this year. The BSE Sensex is 3,723 points away from its all-time high of 86,159.02 hit on December 1 last year.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 2,327.26 points, or 2.85 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 656.3 points, or 2.61 per cent.

Markets faced sharp profit-booking on Monday, declining nearly 2 per cent, following a four-week rally.