Investors pump $18bn into gold ETFs in Aug.; Europe-listed funds lead: WGC

Global gold backed exchange traded funds (ETFs) saw an inflow of $18 billion in August 2026, marking the second-largest monthly flow in value terms on record, said a report from World Gold Council (WGC). The surge in inflows, WGC said was driven primarily by North American- and European-listed funds.

North America recorded its third-largest monthly inflow on record at $7.7 billion in August 2026, while Europe posted its largest flow ever at $7.9 billion.

ALSO READ: Can gold & crypto sustain recent momentum amid looming US Fed rate hikes? “Positive flows, together with a higher gold price, lifted global gold ETF assets under management (AUM) by 16 per cent to $615 billion. Collective holdings rose by 121 tonnes to 4,189 tonnes, the highest on record,” the WGC said.

Asian funds, meanwhile, added $2 billion in August, the strongest month since February, according to WGC, with China dominating regional inflows as stabilising and rebounding local gold prices (up 13.3 per cent in August to $4,563 an ounce) attracted investor interest.

North American demand, according to the report, was relatively modest early in the month before accelerating sharply during the week of 17 August when funds added roughly $4 billion, or more than half of the month's total inflow, in just five trading days. US intervention to support the yen, rising long-term yields and steadily climbing gold prices in August were the key reasons, WGC feels, saw investors flock to gold ETFs in the region.

European investors, on the other hand, faced persistent concerns over fiscal sustainability and elevated sovereign borrowing costs. Against this backdrop, gold's role as a portfolio diversifier and an alternative to sovereign debt likely remained an important driver of demand, WGC said.

The United Kingdom ($4.4 billion) remained the region’s primary source of inflows, recording its second-largest monthly inflow on record, while France added $1.5 billion in August 2026, its strongest month on record as per WGC.

Gold prices

ALSO READ: Gold: Crude, inflation key threats; analyst sees $4400 as tactical buy zone COMEX gold continues to hold below $4,500 as the oil-driven inflation scare firms up Fed rate-hike expectations, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, with investors now bracing for this week's key US inflation prints for the next policy signal.

Bias stays cautious below $4,500, he said, with a reclaim and sustain above needed to stabilise the pair; a slip below $4,400 risks a deeper pullback toward $4,300.

“Immediate resistance is at $4,500-4,530, and a break above targets next resistance at $4,600-4,630. Immediate support is at $4,400-4,370 (50/100-day EMA), with next support at $4,300-4,270. RSI at 51, hovering near the neutral 50 and edging lower, points to fading momentum rather than a clean reversal," Ponmundi added.