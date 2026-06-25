Investors turn to passive funds as beaten-down IT stocks attract interest

The sharp rise in Nifty IT AUM despite the steep correction indicates strong flows into passive schemes. Calculations based on changes in fund assets and the Nifty IT index indicate net inflows of roughly Rs 2,500 crore in the past year. The bulk of the flows have likely gone into the Nippon India Nifty IT ETF. Its AUM, the highest in the category, has surged 47 per cent in one year to Rs 3,521 crore.

IT stocks have remained under pressure amid persistent uncertainty over the global technology spending outlook. The sector is also facing uncertainty over the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on traditional IT services. The outlook, going by revenue growth forecasts provided by domestic as well as global firms, remains muted.

The uncertainty and lack of visibility in terms of growth have kept most asset and wealth managers underweight on the sector.

“There is uncertainty around future earnings. In such an environment, we believe investors should avoid treating the correction as a straightforward value-buying opportunity. Until there is greater clarity on earnings growth and the industry's ability to adapt to these structural changes, we are not actively increasing client allocations to the IT sector,” said Akshat Garg, head of research and product at Choice Wealth.

Active equity mutual fund (MF) scheme managers have also been cautious about the sector. According to a Motilal Oswal report, the IT sector's weight in equity and hybrid MF portfolios was at a multi-year low of 6.6 per cent at the end of May. An analysis of scheme portfolios (May-end) by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research shows that diversified equity schemes of some of the large fund houses, such as SBI and Mirae Asset, were even lower at 3.3 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively.