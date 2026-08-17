Ipca surges 11% in tepid market, nears 52-week high on healthy Q1 results

Ipca Laboratories share price movement

At 09:20 AM, Ipca Labs traded 9 per cent higher at ₹1,882.60, compared to a 0.37 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 810,000 equity shares changed hands at the counter in the first five minutes of trade on the NSE and BSE.

Ipca Labs Q1 results

Ipca reported strong numbers for Q1FY27, with revenue up 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹2,788.10 crore. Reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 50 per cent YoY at ₹637.94 crore. EBITDA margin was 24 per cent, up 600bps YoY. Net profit after tax (PAT) increased 72 per cent YoY at ₹401.89 crore during the quarter.

Among key segments, the India business grew 13 per cent YoY. In exports, the institutional business doubled YoY to ₹120 crore, although ₹40 crore of this growth represented shipments delayed from March into April. The company does not expect Q1's shipment timing benefit to recur.

Branded formulations performed well with 16 per cent YoY growth. However, generics remained relatively weaker, at 8 per cent YoY growth. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) business was up 33 per cent/20 per cent in exports/domestic.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The company upgraded FY27 revenue growth guidance to 14–16 per cent from 12–13 per cent and raised consolidated EBITDA margin guidance to 23 per cent from 22 per cent. US growth is expected at 15–17 per cent, with 7–8 launches in total by Unichem and Ipca. Unichem's existing guidance of 10 per cent growth and 13 per cent EBITDA margin is unchanged. By FY29, management targets a consolidated EBITDA margin of 25–26 per cent.

Brokerages view on Ipca Labs

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities estimate revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow by 13 per cent/20 per cent/24 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26–29E as legacy segments like cardiac and pain lead domestic growth while strong momentum in the US business should aid export formulations growth.

The stock currently trades at 24x/20x on FY28E/29E EPS, a 20 per cent/22 per cent discount to the peer average. The brokerage firm believes this valuation gap is unjustified given the strong performance and continues to value Ipca at 28x to arrive at a target price of ₹2,118 as it rolls forward valuation to June 2028 EPS, and retained a 'BUY' rating on the stock.

Meanwhile, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said Ipca delivered a strong financial performance with an 8 per cent, 25 per cent, and 34 per cent beat on revenue, EBITDA and PAT, respectively in Q1. Exports and API sales along with improved operating leverage led better-than-expected performance for the quarter.

The brokerage firm raised earnings estimates by 14 per cent/4 per cent for FY26/FY27, factoring in: 1) an improved outlook in export formulations as well as the API segment, and 2) better operating leverage. Analysts value Ipca at 30x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a target price of ₹2,060 while reiterating a 'BUY' rating on the stock.

Analysts expect a 12 per cent/19 per cent/18 per cent CAGR in revenue/EBITDA/PAT to reach ₹12,100 crore/ ₹2,800 crore/₹1,620 crore by FY28. After three years of robust earnings growth over FY24-26, analysts expect the momentum to sustain over FY26-28, led by industry-beating growth in domestic formulations, increased offtake in exports, and favorable currency movements. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.