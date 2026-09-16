Ipca's earnings dose gets stronger, but stock upside thins after rally

While Ipca delivered across all segments in the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of FY27, revenue growth over the past three quarters has been driven by export formulations, while gross and operating profit margins have steadily improved year on year (Y-o-Y).

Brokerages have raised their revenue and earnings estimates for FY27 and 2027-28 (FY28) on the back of sustained growth momentum. At the current price of ₹1,932, the stock is trading at 27x its FY28 estimated earnings, leaving only marginal upside based on earnings projections and target prices.

The Q1FY27 financials were better than analysts’ estimates across all parameters. Nomura Research highlights that all business and geographical segments recorded double-digit Y-o-Y growth. Performance in the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and export segments was particularly strong during the quarter. The company successfully passed on raw material cost increases to API customers and implemented price hikes in both the Indian and international branded generics segments. It has raised its earnings estimates for the next couple of years by 13 per cent, incorporating the strong recent financial performance and upgraded management guidance. The brokerage has maintained a ‘buy’ rating with a September 2027 target price of ₹2,060.

Revenue growth of 21 per cent was led by exports, which posted a strong showing for the fourth consecutive quarter. After 15-17 per cent Y-o-Y growth over the past two quarters, exports saw a 34 per cent jump in Q1FY27. This was aided by a 107 per cent surge in institutional generics and a 27 per cent rise in the generics business, while branded rest-of-the-world markets grew 16 per cent.

Revenue in the domestic market grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y, comprising 5 per cent volume growth, a 4.5-5 per cent uptick in pricing and a 2 per cent contribution from launches. The gains were driven by 17 per cent growth in chronic therapies, while the acute segment rose 9 per cent. Within segments, growth was led by cardiovascular and antidiabetic therapies, dermatology, and ophthalmology, which rose 17 per cent each, while the central nervous system segment grew 19 per cent.

Motilal Oswal Research points out that demand tailwinds and superior execution led to sustained outperformance versus the industry in the domestic formulation segment in Q1FY27. After two quarters of weak performance, the API segment witnessed a strong revival in growth during the quarter.

Analysts led by Tushar Manudhane of the brokerage raised their earnings estimates, factoring in an improved outlook for export formulations and the API segment, as well as better operating leverage. The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹2,060, as it expects the momentum to sustain from 2025-26 through FY28, led by industry-beating growth in domestic formulations, increased offtake in exports, and favourable currency movements.

The company also delivered on the operational front, aided by higher export formulations and gross margins. Consolidated gross margin improved 135 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y and 36 bps quarter-on-quarter to 71 per cent. Operating profit margin came in at 22.9 per cent, up 450 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Given the strong performance in the quarter and the outlook, the company upgraded its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 14-16 per cent from 12-13 per cent and raised its consolidated operating profit margin guidance to 23 per cent from the earlier indication of 22 per cent.