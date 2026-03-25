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Home / Markets / News / IPL impact: RPSG Ventures up 20%; Sun TV, United Spirits retreat from highs

IPL impact: RPSG Ventures up 20%; Sun TV, United Spirits retreat from highs

A key trend in RCB, Rajasthan Royals deals is the shift from individual ownership to institutional and consortium-based ownership and IPL evolution as a global sports asset class.

IPL Purple cap

RPSG ventures owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants zoomed 20% in Wednesday's trade.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

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RPSG Ventures, Sun TV Network shares today

 
Shares of RPSG Ventures and Sun TV Network rallied up to 20 per cent each on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after United Spirits (USL) announced the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for over ₹16,600 crore.
 
Sun TV and RPSG ventures are owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
 
Among individual stocks, RPSG Ventures zoomed 20 per cent to ₹726.20 on the BSE in intra-day trade. Share price of Sun TV Network rose 5 per cent to ₹649.50 in intra-day deals.
 
However, at 02:22 PM; RPSG Ventures was trading 17 per cent higher at ₹712.25. The stock price of Sun TV was quoting 2 per cent lower at ₹607.55. It hit an intra-day low of ₹ 606.30, and fell 6 per cent from its intra-day high.
 
 
The market price of USL traded 1 per cent lower at ₹1,312.20. The stock hit an intra-day high of ₹1,344.20 and a low of ₹1,305.50, as against Tuesday’s close of ₹1,327.60 on the BSE.

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Why are RPSG Ventures, Sun TV stocks in focus?

 
Aditya Birla Group (ABG), the Times of India Group (Times), Bolt Ventures (Bolt), and Blackstone’s perpetual private equity strategy, BXPE (Blackstone), signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent of RCB, encompassing both the men’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise and the Women’s Premier League franchise, from USL, a subsidiary of Diageo plc, which values the franchise at ₹16,660 crore (approximately $1.78 billion), the Aditya Birla Group said in a statement late on Tuesday.
 
The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Competition Commission of India, and other applicable regulatory authorities.
 
Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction in accordance with the Share Purchase Agreement or SPA (which is subject to customary conditions including the receipt of all requisite approvals as required to give effect to the Proposed Transaction, including from the Competition Commission of India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India), USL will cease to hold any shareholding in Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL) and consequently RCSPL will cease to be a subsidiary of USL, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
Similarly, Rajasthan Royals (RR) a majority stake was acquired by a consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani. The franchise was valued at around ₹15,300 crore.
 
A key trend in these deals is the shift from individual ownership to institutional and consortium-based ownership and IPL evolution as a global sports asset class. The biggest beneficiaries of the valuation reset is likely to be Sun TV and RPSG ventures which are owners of SRH and LSG, ICICI Securities said in a note.
 
RPSG Ventures holds 51 per cent stake in RPSG Sports, which holds the right to own and operate LSG, the Lucknow franchise of the IPL. LSG has developed a strong fan base and enjoys healthy ticket revenues. It has also garnered attractive sponsorships. These, coupled with revenues from broadcast rights augur well for the business, the company said.  =====================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 3:00 PM IST

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