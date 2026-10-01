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Home / Markets / News / IPOs lap up record ₹94,205 crore in April-September FY27: Report

IPOs lap up record ₹94,205 crore in April-September FY27: Report

Fund raising through initial public offers touched a record high of Rs 94,205 crore in April-September FY27, courtesy big-ticket issues such as by NSE, as per report released by Primedatabase.com

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

Representative image for Initial public offerings (IPOs)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

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Fund raising through initial public offers (IPOs) touched a record high of Rs 94,205 crore in April-September FY27, courtesy big-ticket issues such as by NSE, as per a report released by Primedatabase.com on Thursday.

A total of 78 companies hit the market with main board IPOs in the six months totalling Rs 94,205 crore. The money raised is 35 per cent higher than the previous all-time high of Rs 69,533 crore mobilised by 65 IPOs in the same period last year, it said.

"This record fundraising has happened despite an extremely slow start to the year with only Rs 3,794 crore being raised in the first three months and also despite volatile secondary markets through most part of the six months," company's managing director Pranav Haldea said.

 

The outlook for IPO activity is also bright, with a total of 145 candidates proposing to raise around Rs 2.78 lakh crore in the pipeline with Sebi approval, and another 102 companies entailing issuances of Rs 1.87 lakh crore awaiting the markets regulator's nod.

The overall public equity fundraising, which also includes SME IPOs, institutional placements and money raised by infrastructure and real estate investment trusts, jumped by 75 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 2.43 lakh crore in the same period, the data showed.

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Fund raising from IPOs, including the SME IPOs, touched the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in H1FY27, up from Rs 76,330 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Apart from NSE's Rs 22,563 crore IPO, other big issues included the Rs 9,795 crore raised by SBI Funds Management and Rs 9,275 crore by Manipal Health Enterprises, it said.

Of the 64 IPOs for which response data was available, 42 received a mega response of more than 10 times, which included 25 issuances with over 50 times subscription.

The average listing gain, which compares the issue price with the closing price on listing date, for the 64 IPOs increased to 19 per cent, in comparison to 7 per cent in the first half of FY26, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : IPOs Markets News NSE

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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 6:53 PM IST