Iran conflict disruption weakens L&T's H1FY27 outlook after soft Q4

The P&M (plant and machinery) margins stood at 7.8 per cent in FY26, flat compared to FY25. L&T fell short of its revenue guidance by ₹5,000 crore in Q4. Core revenues grew 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The Q4 FY26 core operating profit margin was 9.4 per cent, down 50 basis points Y-o-Y. Return on equity (RoE) stood at 15.5 per cent, down 80 basis points Y-o-Y. Excluding the exceptional impact of the labour code, RoE stood at 16.6 per cent.

Order inflows of ₹4.4 trillion were up 22 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26. L&T guided for FY27 order inflow growth at 10-12 per cent and revenue growth at 10-12 per cent, with a pickup in execution expected from H2 FY27 after a muted H1 FY27.

The prospects guidance is ₹17.8 trillion for FY27, down 6.4 per cent Y-o-Y. All Middle East projects are operational with no cancellations, payments are on track and the workforce is safe. The backlog in this region stands at ₹3 trillion, but near-term execution may face disruption with much higher logistics and insurance costs.

The prospects pipeline was ₹9.1 trillion for domestic orders and ₹8.7 trillion for the international segment, with infrastructure and utilities at ₹9.4 trillion, conventional energy at ₹5.4 trillion, hydrocarbons at ₹4.7 trillion (83 per cent international) and carbon-light projects at ₹0.7 trillion (domestic).

Green energy prospects stand at ₹2.5 trillion, with solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects at ₹1.8 trillion (78 per cent international) and offshore wind at ₹0.7 trillion (entirely international). Prospects in manufacturing and products stand at ₹0.5 trillion, with P&M at ₹0.37 trillion and heavy engineering at ₹0.12 trillion. L&T also expects the sale of Nabha Power and Hyderabad Metro to conclude in Q1 FY27.

L&T posted FY26 revenue growth of 12 per cent, well below its 15 per cent guidance. The core operating profit margin was 8.3 per cent, lower than the guidance of 8.5 per cent. As the FY27 prospects pipeline fell 6 per cent Y-o-Y, the Lakshya 2031 five-year targets were either flat or moderated slightly.

Among subsidiaries, information technology and technology services generated revenues of ₹14,100 crore, up 13 per cent Y-o-Y. Operational efficiencies in LTM and portfolio recalibration in L&T Technology Services drove segment margin improvements. In L&T Finance, return on assets (RoA) stood at 2.4 per cent and the non-banking financial company (NBFC) recorded its highest retail disbursements in a quarter. It also improved collection efficiency and asset quality. Hyderabad Metro has signed share purchase agreements (SPAs) for the divestment of Nabha Power and Hyderabad Metro, with transactions expected to conclude in Q1 FY27.

Positives for L&T include an order book of ₹7.4 trillion, which is 2.6 times FY26 revenue. Subsidiary performances improved. Momentum in private capital expenditure (capex) remains strong and continued government capex in infrastructure and the green economy appears robust.

However, FY27 earnings expectations have been reduced given tensions in the Middle East. L&T hopes clients will absorb the inflationary impact on the supply chain. Post-ceasefire reconstruction may lead to an additional $30-50 billion in the prospects pipeline in the Middle East. Management is hoping for an end to the conflict by the end of Q1 and normalisation in execution by August.

Net working capital (NWC) improved to 4.1 per cent of sales as of March 2026 compared to 11 per cent in the year-ago period. However, NWC is expected to normalise to about 10 per cent of sales in FY27. L&T’s five-year “Lakshya 2031” target implies 10-12 per cent annual growth in order inflows, revenue growth of 12-15 per cent and RoEs sustained at 16-17 per cent. The company expects additional capex of ₹33,000 crore across green hydrogen, data centres, semiconductors and industrial electronics to boost prospects. Going forward, medium-term earnings projections of well over 20 per cent annual growth until FY29 are expected to remain intact.