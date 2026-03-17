Iran war impact: Emkay sees Nifty at 21,000; lists top 3 stocks to buy now

Iran war: Nifty outlook and stocks to buy now as oil stays above $100

Sustenance of crude oil priced above the $100 per barrel-mark over the next few months, amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, could push Indian equity markets into deeper correction territory, warn analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services.

Noting that the scenario of Brent above $100 looking "worryingly probable", the brokerage said that the benchmark Nifty 50 could drop another 10 per cent once higher crude oil prices begin affecting daily lives.

"Some part of the second-order impact of the war -- particularly the global growth and inflation shock -- is still not priced in by the market," Emkay Global said in its report.

Market's optimism on an early end to the conflict, it said, is waning with Nifty Sept 2026 futures up 10 per cent since March 10. The US may struggle to achieve its stated strategic objective on regime change, while Iran could hold

out for long by simply blocking the Straits of Hormuz.

"A negotiated settlement is possible, but we fear that the situation could worsen before both sides feel compelled to negotiate," Emkay said.

Iran war: What's not priced in by the markets?

According to the brokerage, the continued hostilities in the Gulf region have increased the likelihood of Brent crude staying above $100 per barrel for three-four months, which could weigh on India's macro stability, corporate earnings and consumer demand.

The brokerage's assessment suggests that for every month that crude stays at ~$100/bbl, the current account deficit (CAD) could rise by 9-10 basis points of GDP; inflation may spike by ~50bps; and OMC PAT would be hurt by 9 per cent.

"Nifty EPS could see a markdown of 1.7 per cent, but could be another 1-2 per cent from the second-order impact. Earnings of mid- and small-cap stocks are at greater risk," it said.

Given the situation, the Nifty could potentially slide toward the 21,000 level, implying a roughly 10 per cent downside from current levels.

"An extended war is likely to trigger stress across all financial markets in India. RBI intervention in forex and bond markets has limited the damage so far, but it cannot hold out if this situation persists. In this scenario, we fear a domino effect: rising CAD + weakness in remittances leading to capital outflows (equity and debt), resulting in liquidity tightness," it said, projecting rupee at 95 per dollar, the 10-year bond yield at 7 per cent, and a spike in corporate bond spreads.

Where to invest now?

That said, while Emkay Global emphasised that the market could face further downside in the near term, the correction, it said, could also create long-term entry opportunities.

Once crude prices stabilise closer to historical levels, the brokerage expects India's economic growth and corporate earnings cycle to regain momentum, potentially setting the stage for the next market uptrend.

The brokerage believes the ongoing correction has created select stock-specific opportunities for investors with a medium-to-long-term horizon.

Stock pick 1: HDFC Bank | Target price: ₹1,225

Among financials, Emkay Global picked HDFC Bank as an attractive recovery play after the recent correction in banking stocks.

The brokerage expects the bank's credit growth to re-accelerate, supported by stronger retail lending momentum, particularly in mortgages and unsecured loans. Improved deposit repricing and a shift toward higher-yielding retail loans, it said, could lift margins in the coming years.

Emkay Global expects HDFC Bank's return on assets to rise toward 1.9-2 per cent over FY27-28, while return on equity could move closer to pre-merger levels of around 16 per cent.

With the stock currently trading at relatively modest valuation multiples (~1.6x FY28E adjusted book value and ~10x EPS) compared with historical averages, the brokerage sees a significant upside potential of 47 per cent in HDFC Bank stock.

Stock pick 2: Eternal | Target: ₹370

Analysts at Emkay Global are also bullish on Eternal, which operates across food delivery and quick-commerce businesses.

Amid the LPG shortage and temporary disruption in restaurant operations could weigh on order volumes in the near term, Emkay anticipates slight impact on delivery volumes and margins.

However, Emkay Global believes the long-term growth story of Eternal remains intact. The company's quick-commerce platform Blinkit, along with its food delivery operations, provides a large addressable market and strong growth runway.

The brokerage added that volatile market conditions may make it harder for competitors to raise fresh capital, which could reduce competitive intensity and improve profitability over time.

Stock pick 3: Max Healthcare

In the healthcare space, Emkay Global sees Max Healthcare as another attractive "beaten-down" opportunity.

The brokerage expects the company's expansion plans -- adding around 1,600 hospital beds over the next two years -- to support strong growth in both revenue and operating profit.

It also highlighted potential benefits from government healthcare scheme pricing revisions, which could drive a 20/23 per cent CAGR in revenue/Ebitda during FY25-28E.

Given the recent correction in the stock and its relatively stable demand profile, Emkay believes the hospital operator offers a defensive growth opportunity in a volatile market environment.

"The company currently trades at FY28E EV/Ebitda of 23x (~6 per cent below its 2-year forward long-term average), providing an attractive entry point for investors," it said. ============= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.