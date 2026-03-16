Operation 'Epic Churn': Kotak Equities' advise amid Iran war market crash

Market outlook and investment strategy amid Iran war volatility

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities advise investors that the sharp correction in Indian equities, triggered by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States (US) in West Asia, should be seen as an opportunity to rebalance portfolios rather than exit the market altogether.

The brokerage believes the recent selloff across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks has been largely indiscriminate, creating valuation dislocations that investors can use to accumulate fundamentally stronger companies.

“We see the recent market and stock price correction, caused by the ongoing conflict as an opportunity to add better stocks, remove ‘narrative’ stocks, and reduce positions in expensive cement and consumer stocks,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in its latest strategy report.

The Nifty 50 index has fallen around 6 per cent since February 27, since the beginning of the war, while Nifty MidCap100 has slipped 5 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap100 4 per cent. This, the brokerage said, reflects widespread risk aversion among investors.

Market fears 'exaggerated'

According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, markets seem to be pricing in a permanent hit to corporate earnings and a sustained deterioration in economic conditions. The brokerage believes the “haphazard correction” amid concerns is “clearly invalid.”

While noting that the duration and extent of the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US-Israel alliance remain highly uncertain, the brokerage assumes a few weeks of high-intensity conflict in its base case, followed by several months of heightened geopolitical tensions, and normalisation of trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz over the next few weeks.

In that scenario, the impact on Indian corporate earnings would remain limited.

The brokerage expects Nifty 50 earnings to grow about 16 per cent in FY27 and 15 per cent in FY28, with increased risks to the downside.

“We expect pure refiners and upstream oil & gas companies to see a short-term earnings boost on higher refining margins and oil prices; downstream oil & gas companies to see earnings cuts; and downstream users of petroleum products to see varying short-term earnings impact but no long-lasting damage,” it noted.

Short-term concerns weighing on stock prices -- one or two quarters -- hardly matter in a company’s life, the analysts said.

Changes to portfolio

Against this backdrop, Kotak Institutional Equities recommends investors undertake a “portfolio churn”—using the correction to reposition investments toward companies with stronger fundamentals and more reasonable valuations.

As a strategy, it suggests investors reduce exposure to sectors, such as cement and consumer staples, where valuations remain stretched despite the recent correction.

Instead, investors could gradually increase allocations to financials and other sectors that have corrected sharply but where the underlying business outlook remains intact.

That said, the brokerage cautioned against a permanent increase in the cost of capital/equities, given heightened geopolitical risks.

“Large parts of the market are still being valued incorrectly, with investors relying on historical frameworks and perspectives, which may be less relevant or irrelevant in a changed and changing environment. We think the multiples or discount rates being used by the market do not appropriately price in macro (geopolitical) or micro (disruption threats in many sectors) risks,” it said.

Thus, most parts of the market, it warned, could see a de-rating in multiples over the next 1-3 years as disruption risks become more visible to the market.

Kotak prefers Bajaj Fin, Eternal over IndusInd Bank

Within its model portfolio, Kotak Institutional Equities has removed IndusInd Bank (220 bps) and allocated the same to Bajaj Finance (weight increased from 160 bps to 480 bps now) and Eternal (60 bps to 210 bps).

IndusInd Bank stock, it said, is quite inexpensive at current levels (1x one-year forward book value), but there are “better opportunities elsewhere” given the sharp correction in other parts of the market.

ALSO READ: Nifty Bank down 11% since West Asia war; SBI, HDFC Bk lose over ₹1 trn each “Our 12-month fair values of Bajaj Finance (₹2,500) and Eternal (₹375) offer 41 per cent and 70 per cent potential upsides, respectively, over the next 12 months. We do note moderate downside risks to near-term earnings and fair values, and near-term volatility in stock prices, but do not see any fundamental change in the business model or value of the companies,” it said.

Oil prices remain key risk

One of the key variables for the Indian economy remains crude oil prices, given the country’s heavy reliance on imports.

The brokerage estimates every $10 per barrel increase in crude prices to widen India’s current account deficit by about $20 billion, or roughly 0.5 per cent of GDP.

ALSO READ: OMC stocks extend fall; BPCL, HPCL, IOCL down up to 4%; here's why However, the brokerage expects the impact on corporate earnings to remain limited if the spike in oil prices proves temporary.

'Hold long-term outlook'

Overall, Kotak Institutional Equities suggests investors to maintain a long-term perspective during periods of geopolitical volatility and focus on reallocating capital into stronger businesses rather than reacting to short-term market swings.

“A churn in portfolios may be the best option given the circumstances,” the report said.