Iran war: OMCs face further downgrades if crude oil prices stay elevated

India is critically affected. SoH passage is critical for India, accounting for 50-55 per cent of India’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, and almost 90 per cent of liquefied petroleum gas or LPG imports. SoH carried 55 per cent of India’s LNG imports in 9MFY26 and in FY25, this amounted to about 58-60 million metric standard cubic metres per day or mmscmd equivalent to 30 per cent of consumption. Effectively this has led to gas rationing. Sourcing crude from other routes is possible but only at higher transport costs and currently at premium to Brent.

LPG is cooking fuel with active 330 million connections (around 87 per cent households) and 62 per cent of consumption is imported. SoH supplies 88 per cent of imports (about 54 per cent of LPG demand). The government has announced LPG price hikes and curbs on industrial and commercial use.

OMCs have not hiked retail prices of petrol and diesel. This implies their integrated margins (marketing plus refining) may decline in near term from the strong margins of between ₹8-12/ litre seen in 9MFY26. Higher crude prices may allow inventory gains to offset this to an extent and also petrol/diesel cracks have risen sharply since the war began, leading to gross refining margin (GRM) expansion.

Singapore refining margins are up by 90 per cent since March 1 and this could also offset price rise to an extent. According to one analysis, a GRM rise of $1 per barrel results in annualised earnings per share rise of about 10 per cent for OMCs like IOC, BPCL, HPCL. By a rough rule of thumb, GRM may rise by around $5 for every $10 rise per barrel.

But every ₹1 per litre decrease in marketing margin leads to an annualised earnings per share (EPS) dip of over 20 per cent for these three OMCs. IOC has the lowest sensitivity to marketing margins with a lower retail mix and may fare better than BPCL and HPCL. But in effect rising GRMs will not fully offset falling marketing margins if crude prices rise. Upstream players like ONGC, OIL may gain from higher crude and gas prices but there could be a windfall tax imposed so there’s a policy risk to making such an assumption.

As the conflict stretches on, OMCs which have already seen stock market sell offs could see further downgrades. In extreme scenarios (with crude above $100 for extended periods) the operating profit of OMCs could collapse. Standalone refiners (which don’t have marketing in the mix) may see operating profit expansion if GRMs continue to be elevated as is likely given the supply demand scenario.

India’s LPG exposure is critical with an LPG loss of an extra ₹10.2 per kg for $10 rise in crude. The current priority system announced by the government may hold the shortfall at around 24 per cent by squeezing commercial usage to ensure domestic cooking supply. The petchem and fertiliser sectors may need to seek alternate imports at much higher costs. The situation is less alarming for domestic CNG and PNG consumption where import dependence is relatively lower.

Petrol and diesel supply issues can be managed in volume terms, given the possibility of importing Russian crude. India’s surplus refining capacity (normally export-oriented) is also a buffer. While RIL will suffer in terms of petchem and lower crude intake, it could benefit from high GRMs and also from upstream production.

One possibility is that India has a tax buffer with excise duties of about ₹19.9 per litre on petrol and ₹15.8 per litre on diesel and tax cuts could prevent retail shocks. But if crude is above $110 for an extended period, even 100 per cent excise cuts won’t be enough. This would then be an inflationary, politically sensitive scenario.