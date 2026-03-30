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Home / Markets / News / IRB Infra share price zooms 11% on ex-bonus; buy, sell or hold?

IRB Infra share price zooms 11% on ex-bonus; buy, sell or hold?

IRB Infra share price today: IRB Infra has set April 1 as the record date for its first-ever bonus issue of equity shares.

IRB Infrastructure share price today

IRB Infra share price zooms 11% on ex-bonus; buy, sell or hold?

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 10:54 AM IST

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IRB Infra share price today: IRB Infrastructure Developers shares surged more than 11 per cent in trade on Monday as the stock turned ex-bonus. IRB Infra shares opened with the 1:1 bonus issue adjustment at ₹20.56 and went on to make a high of ₹22.70, up 11.15 per cent.
 
As of 10:20 AM, IRB Infra shares defied market selling, trading 9 per cent higher at ₹22.38. As many as 36 million shares of the company changed hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
On the BSE, IRB shares were trading 9.5 per cent higher at ₹22.41 with a spurt in volume by 3.5 times.
 
 
IRB Infra bonus record date 2026

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IRB Infra had announced to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 (one for one) and fixed arch 30 as the ex-date. 
 
The company has fixed April 2, 2026 (Wednesday) as the record date for the first-ever bonus issue.  IRB Infra stock: Should you buy?  Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that IRB Infra has been in a prolonged downtrend over the past one and a half years. However, in recent months, the decline seems to have paused near the 50 per cent retracement level of the major upmove seen from the 2020 low of 2.28 to the all-time high of ₹39.08.  
"IRB Infra has been consolidating within a narrow range of ₹19 to ₹22.50 for the past few months. In today’s session, it witnessed a strong up move and managed to cross above its 200-day moving average, which is a positive development. Additionally, steady buying interest over the last few sessions suggests signs of accumulation at lower levels," the analyst said.  A decisive breakout and sustained move above ₹22.50, he said, "could trigger the next leg of the rally, with potential upside targets of ₹25 followed by ₹27." "Given this setup, buying on dips appears favourable in the ₹22.00–₹21.80 range, while ₹19 should act as a strong support zone."
 
IRB is India's leading and the largest private toll roads and highways concessionaire with an asset base of around Rs 94,000 crore in 13 states with 44 per cent share in awarded TOT space (Toll-Operate-Transfer), around 16 per cent share in the Golden Quadrilateral Project. 
 
In the month of February, IRB Infra's toll revenue rose 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 746 crore.     ======================== 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
 

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Topics : The Smart Investor IRB Infrastructure Developers IRB Infrastructure Stock Market Today Markets News Markets

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 10:43 AM IST

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