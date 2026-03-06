IRCON International, RVNL shares rally up to 12% on merger reports

IRCON-RVNL merger: Shares of IRCON International and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) were in strong demand today after reports suggested that the government may consider merging the two railway public sector undertakings (PSUs).

IRCON International shares opened on a flat note at ₹133 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). A strong buying interest emerged in the counter later, pushing the stock to an intraday high of ₹149.43, up 11.7 per cent.

Around noon, IRCON shares were trading firmly in the green near the day’s high at ₹148.25, with nearly 32 million equities changing hands.

RVNL shares also gained on the back of the merger news. The railway PSU stock touched an intraday high of ₹298.40, rising nearly 7 per cent.

The buying interest was buoyed in the two railway counters after media reports said that the Ministry of Railways has mooted a formal proposal to merge IRCON International and RVNL . According to reports, the merger proposal will require approvals from the Ministry of Finance, the Department of Public Enterprises, and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

However, both IRCON International and RVNL have not shared any update with the exchanges regarding the proposed merger.

The proposed merger, if approved, would combine two of India’s leading railway infrastructure companies to form a more integrated entity.

IRCON International was incorporated in 1976 and specialises in turnkey infrastructure projects, including railways, highways and metro systems. RVNL was incorporated in 2003 and focuses on the development, construction and implementation of railway infrastructure projects on a fast-track basis.