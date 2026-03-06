Friday, March 06, 2026 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IRCON International, RVNL shares rally up to 12% on merger reports

IRCON International, RVNL shares rally up to 12% on merger reports

IRCON International and RVNL shares climbed nearly 12 per cent today after reports suggested that the government may consider merging the two railway companies

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 12:34 PM IST
Listen to This Article

IRCON-RVNL merger: Shares of IRCON International and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) were in strong demand today after reports suggested that the government may consider merging the two railway public sector undertakings (PSUs).
 
IRCON International shares opened on a flat note at ₹133 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). A strong buying interest emerged in the counter later, pushing the stock to an intraday high of ₹149.43, up 11.7 per cent.
 
Around noon, IRCON shares were trading firmly in the green near the day’s high at ₹148.25, with nearly 32 million equities changing hands.
 
RVNL shares also gained on the back of the merger news. The railway PSU stock touched an intraday high of ₹298.40, rising nearly 7 per cent.
 
 
At the time of writing this report, RVNL shares were trading 3.4 per cent higher at ₹287.55, with about 15 million shares changing hands. The stock rebounded today after witnessing a four-day consecutive fall. 

The buying interest was buoyed in the two railway counters after media reports said that the Ministry of Railways has mooted a formal proposal to merge IRCON International and RVNL. According to reports, the merger proposal will require approvals from the Ministry of Finance, the Department of Public Enterprises, and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).
 
However, both IRCON International and RVNL have not shared any update with the exchanges regarding the proposed merger.
 
The proposed merger, if approved, would combine two of India’s leading railway infrastructure companies to form a more integrated entity.
 
Both IRCON International and RVNL enjoy Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) status and fall under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways. 
 
IRCON International was incorporated in 1976 and specialises in turnkey infrastructure projects, including railways, highways and metro systems. RVNL was incorporated in 2003 and focuses on the development, construction and implementation of railway infrastructure projects on a fast-track basis.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 12:24 PM IST

