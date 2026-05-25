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Home / Markets / News / IRFC shares gain 3% on ₹13,527-cr Hyderabad Metro Rail refinancing deal

IRFC shares gain 3% on ₹13,527-cr Hyderabad Metro Rail refinancing deal

IRFC has signed a ₹13,527 crore term loan agreement with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) to refinance the debt obligations of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project

IRFC Share Price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 12:54 PM IST

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Shares of state-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC) Indian Railway Finance Corporation were trading higher on the bourses after the Navratna company announced signing a term loan agreement with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad). Following the update, the company's share price climbed 2.94 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹101.08 on the NSE on Monday, May 25.  The NBFC stock has rebounded nearly 16 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹87, hit earlier on March 30, 2026.
  
At around 12:33 pm, IRFC shares were trading at ₹100.42, up from the previous close of ₹98.19. The broader benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was also firm, trading at 23,957, up 238 points or 1 per cent.
 
 
The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹1,31,364.62 crore on the NSE. 

IRFC signs ₹13,527-crore refinancing deal for Hyderabad Metro

IRFC has informed the exchanges that it has signed a ₹13,527 crore term loan agreement with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) to refinance the debt obligations of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project.
 
Manoj K Dubey, CMD & CEO, IRFC, said: “This transaction reinforces IRFC’s growing capability to structure innovative, long-tenor financing solutions for nationally significant infrastructure assets. It also reinforces our commitment to supporting sustainable urban mobility through efficient capital mobilisation.”

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Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-I spans 69.2 km across three corridors with 57 stations and remains one of the largest metro PPP projects globally. The network currently handles over 5 lakh passenger journeys daily and is expected to benefit further from planned expansion and improved last-mile connectivity.
 
Dubey further added: “This transaction demonstrates that large-scale urban infrastructure can be financed domestically through efficient, long-tenor funding structures aligned to project cash flows. IRFC stands ready to serve as a trusted domestic financing partner, channeling Indian savings into India’s infrastructure on Indian terms.”
 
Earlier, on May 22, IRFC had also announced signing an external commercial borrowing (ECB) agreement with a consortium of lenders, including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (GIFT City branch), and DBS Bank, to raise a JPY-equivalent $1.1 billion loan.
 

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 12:54 PM IST

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