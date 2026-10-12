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Home / Markets / News / IRFC to announce interim dividend in Q2 results on Oct 15; stock rises 4%

IRFC to announce interim dividend in Q2 results on Oct 15; stock rises 4%

IRFC dividend 2026 record date: IRFC will announce an interim dividend on October 15 and has fixed October 23 as the record date.

IRFC dividend record date 2026,Q2 results

IRFC to announce interim dividend in Q2 results on Oct 15; stock rises 4%

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 12:54 PM IST

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Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is set to announce an interim dividend for its shareholders. In an exchange filing, IRFC said the interim dividend will be declared alongside its second quarter results for the current financial year (Q2FY27).
 
As per the filing, a board meeting is scheduled to take place on October 15 to "consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results" and  "consider and declare Interim Dividend to the shareholders of the company for the financial year 2026-27". Check Q2 Results Today  IRFC dividend 2026 record date
 
The filing added that the record date for determining the entitlements of the shareholders for the payment of interim dividend shall be October 23. This will, however, be subject to the approval of interim dividend by the board.
 
 
IRFC is a Navratna public sector enterprise, operating under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways. The PSU is engaged in mobilising financial resources from domestic and international markets to support the infrastructure and asset-acquisition requirements of Indian Railways. IRFC share price today 
Meanwhile, IRFC shares defied the market weakness on Monday, surging as much as 5 per cent during the session. The railway stock opened higher at ₹74.85 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹78.07.

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As of 12:40 PM, the stock was trading near the day's high at ₹77.87, up 4.2 per cent. Around 12 million shares had changed hands on the NSE.
 
Despite Monday's rally, IRFC shares have significantly underperformed over the past two years. According to exchange data, the stock has declined 38 per cent in the past year and plunged 48 per cent over two years.
 
From its record high of ₹229, touched on July 15, 2024, IRFC shares have tumbled 66 per cent. IRFC share price target  
Harish Jujarey, AVP equity research at Prithvi Finmart, said that IRFC stock remains in a strong downtrend and is currently trading below its 20 - EMA, placed around ₹78.50. A decisive close above this level could trigger a pullback towards ₹82-83.
 
"Today's rally, supported by above-average volumes, indicates improving buying interest and raises the possibility of further upside. However, the view would be negated if the stock breaks below ₹75.The overall trend remain still negative on long term charts," the analyst said.  
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
  

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 12:51 PM IST