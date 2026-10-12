IRFC to announce interim dividend in Q2 results on Oct 15; stock rises 4%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is set to announce an interim dividend for its shareholders. In an exchange filing, IRFC said the interim dividend will be declared alongside its second quarter results for the current financial year (Q2FY27).

Check Q2 Results Today IRFC dividend 2026 record date As per the filing, a board meeting is scheduled to take place on October 15 to "consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results" and "consider and declare Interim Dividend to the shareholders of the company for the financial year 2026-27".

The filing added that the record date for determining the entitlements of the shareholders for the payment of interim dividend shall be October 23. This will, however, be subject to the approval of interim dividend by the board.

IRFC is a Navratna public sector enterprise, operating under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways. The PSU is engaged in mobilising financial resources from domestic and international markets to support the infrastructure and asset-acquisition requirements of Indian Railways. IRFC share price today

Meanwhile, IRFC shares defied the market weakness on Monday, surging as much as 5 per cent during the session. The railway stock opened higher at ₹74.85 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹78.07.

As of 12:40 PM, the stock was trading near the day's high at ₹77.87, up 4.2 per cent. Around 12 million shares had changed hands on the NSE.

Despite Monday's rally, IRFC shares have significantly underperformed over the past two years. According to exchange data, the stock has declined 38 per cent in the past year and plunged 48 per cent over two years.