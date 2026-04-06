IT Q4 results preview: Information Technology (IT) companies are expected to post muted Information Technology (IT) companies are expected to post muted January-March quarter (Q4FY26) as client caution, fewer working days, and evolving technological priorities continue to weigh on demand.)

While the recent sharp depreciation of the Indian Rupee (INR) against the US Dollar (USD) is likely to provide a significant cushion to earnings, the focus has shifted toward FY27 guidance amid growing geopolitical uncertainty and the long-term deflationary risks posed by Generative AI (GenAI), according to analysts.

Here’s what brokerages expect from IT companies in Q4FY26

Kotak Institutional Equities:

The Indian IT services sector is expected to report a muted performance for Q4FY26, though a sharp depreciation of the INR is likely to drive double-digit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) earnings growth for many companies.

According to the brokerage, the focus has shifted toward FY27 guidance, which will be heavily influenced by geopolitical uncertainty from the Iran war and the increasingly deflationary impact of Generative AI-led productivity programs on traditional IT budgets. While the absence of seasonal furloughs in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) and retail is expected to support sequential growth, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) leading among Tier-1 players, the guidance for FY27 is predicted to be conservative, with Infosys and HCLTech likely to guide for 3–5 per cent revenue growth.

On the Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin front, analysts expect a 40-320 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y increase among the top-6 IT, helped by 6.5 per cent depreciation against USD.

Emkay Global Financial Services:

The brokerage anticipates IT services companies to report a muted but steady sequential performance in Q4FY26 due to fewer working days and a demand environment constrained by client caution and shifting tech priorities.

While the BFSI sector is likely to maintain positive momentum, recovery across healthcare, manufacturing, hi-tech, and retail remains uneven amid elevated macro uncertainties. Among tier-1 players, LTI Mindtree, TCS, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra are expected to lead sequential revenue growth, whereas Infosys and HCLTech could report declines due to typical seasonality. In the Tier-2 pack, Firstsource, Persistent Systems, Mphasis, and Coforge are likely to outperform.

READ | Bank stocks' $95 billion rout may deepen as risks mount amid Iran war “Tier-1 players are expected to post constant currency (CC) revenue growth in the -1.6 per cent to 2 per cent range, while reported USD revenue growth would be flat-to-40 bps, given cross-currency tailwinds. Tier-2 companies may see CC revenue growth range of -1.5 per cent to 4.6 per cent, with the impact ranging from -20 bps to 80 bps on reported USD revenue,” Emkay noted.

Ebit margins may remain a mixed bag influenced by wage hikes, restructuring, and currency movements, believe analysts.

“Tier-1 players HCLTech and LTIMindtree are expected to log margin expansion sequentially. Midcap companies may see a wider margin fluctuation, ranging from -20 bps to +130 bps Q-o-Q, except Hexaware Technologies and Birlasoft, which would witness an increase of 570 bps and decline of 230 bps due to the absence of one-offs,” brokerage said.

The recent sharp depreciation of the rupee is expected to cushion earnings estimates and offset pressures from geopolitical volatility and the potential deflationary impact of AI adoption on IT budgets.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Analysts at Motilal Oswal anticipate Q4FY26 results for the IT sector to be somewhat “uneventful”, with CC growth for largecaps between -1 per cent and 1.5 per cent and midcaps once again outperforming with a range of -0.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent. While aggregate revenue is projected to grow 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y, the brokerage noted that direct impacts from the West Asia conflict and AI-led deflation are not yet visible in backward-looking data but remain significant risks to future demand.

For FY27, Infosys is expected to guide for 1.5–4.5 per cent CC revenue growth and maintain 20–22 per cent margins, while HCLTech is seen guiding for 3–6 per cent growth for its services segment. Despite resilient performance in BFSI, sector-wide multiples have seen a 30–40 per cent compression following the narrative shock from recent AI breakthroughs, shifting the "burden of proof" onto IT companies to demonstrate they can thrive in an evolving landscape. Consequently, the brokerage believes any future re-rating depends on proven resilience against structural shifts and geopolitical headwinds.

Nuvama Institutional Equities:

The brokerage expects Q4FY26 to be a modest quarter for the IT sector, reflecting a challenging environment shaped by geopolitical tensions in the Gulf, the rise of Generative AI, and potential US tariffs. While most companies are likely to report muted sequential growth, Tier-2 players are expected to continue outperforming their Tier-1 counterparts.

READ | India evolving into core AI-play; SMIDs to drive innovation: Prateek Indwar Within Tier-1 companies, TCS (1.2 per cent CC Q-o-Q) is likely to report decent growth, followed by Wipro (0.5 per cent CC Q-o-Q) and TechM (0 per cent CC Q-o-Q). Infosys (-0.8 per cent CC Q-o-Q) and HCLTech (-1.6 per cent CC Q-o-Q) are expected to report Q-o-Q decline due to seasonal factors.

Tier-2 companies are likely to continue their outperformance, led by Persistent (4.0 per cent CC Q-o-Q), Mphasis (2.3 per cent CC Q-o-Q), Coforge (2.0 per cent CC Q-o-Q) and LTIMindtree (1.5 per cent CC Q-o-Q), while Hexaware (-0.6 per cent CC Q-o-Q) may see a marginal Q-o-Q decline.

The brokerage noted that a sharp depreciation in the rupee will bolster Y-o-Y earnings even as margins remain largely intact, though management commentary is expected to highlight multi-pronged headwinds.

“We anticipate Infosys to provide FY27 ‘organic’ revenue growth guidance of 2–5 per cent and HCLT 3–6 per cent services growth guidance. Margin guidance is likely to be maintained by almost all companies for FY27, with HCLT likely to upgrade the same by 50 bps,” the brokerage said. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.