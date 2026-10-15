IT, private banks lift Nifty 1.7% as Asian AI stocks tumble; smallcaps fall

Information technology (IT) stocks extended their rally to a third session on Thursday and, together with private banks and Reliance Industries, lifted the Nifty, even as technology shares across Asia slumped on renewed doubts on returns from artificial intelligence (AI). Smallcaps fell, even as the Nifty 50 was up.

The Nifty 50 rose 374.65 points, or 1.66 per cent to 22,997.35, its biggest gain since June 12. The index ended near the day's high of 23,056.40. The Sensex closed 2.11 per cent higher at 74,315.61.

The rally was narrow. Forty-two of the 50 Nifty stocks rose, adding ₹2.61 trillion in market value, but declining shares on the NSE outnumbered advancing ones by nearly two to one or 1,755 to 898. Overall investor wealth rose ₹47,634 crore, which means stocks outside the Nifty 50 lost about ₹2.1 trillion. The Nifty Smallcap 250 fell 1.15 per cent, the Smallcap 100 was down 1.31 per cent and the Midcap 100 declined 0.36 per cent.

“Markets have been really volatile in the past couple of trading sessions. Today as well, when the Nifty climbed, market breadth was very weak as midcap and smallcap indices were trading in the red. This goes to show that only a handful of largecap stocks led this up move,” said Gaurav Sharma, head of research, Globe Capital.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Private Banks rose 1.89 per cent.

While, the Nifty IT rose 1.82 per cent to 30,719.80, with eight of its 10 stocks ending higher. Together they added ₹43,122 crore in market value, on top of ₹25,029 crore on Wednesday.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) alone added ₹16,318 crore. Oracle Financial Services Software and Persistent Systems were the only decliners. The IT index has gained 10.76 per cent in the past week, but remains 19.52 per cent lower so far this year, according to NSE data.

The gains came against a global sell-off in technology stocks. Overnight, the S&P 500 fell 1.11 per cent and the Nasdaq was down 1.88 per cent, after US consumer inflation came in at 3.7 per cent. Asian markets tumbled, with South Korea's Kospi falling 7.57 per cent, dragged by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Japan's Nikkei was down 4.9 per cent and Taiwan's benchmark declined 3.4 per cent. The Hang Seng dipped 1.03 per cent.

"Despite the Asian selling, the Indian market is a standout market. Nifty crossed the 22,500 level, which has been acting as a strong resistance zone. The market could be able to take flight after this level, despite global worries. Crude is trending above $100 per barrel — no respite in the crude prices — but FII selling has come down in the last few days,” noted Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities.

Gaurav Sharma of Globe Capital said the IT sector had its own drivers, including strong results from HCLTech and TCS, AI-related optimism and growth led by banking, financial services and manufacturing clients, which had lifted it about 9 per cent over three sessions.

“But after such a fast rise, profit-taking or weak global tech cues could trigger a pullback,” Sharma warned.

Reliance Industries was the biggest contributor to the Nifty's gain, rising 3.44 per cent to ₹1,215 and adding ₹54,671 crore in market value, after it filed the red herring prospectus for Jio Platforms' initial public offering (IPO), which opens on Wednesday, October 21. Bharti Airtel rose 3.31 per cent to ₹1,854 per share.

“Due to the GRM (Gross Refining Margin), Reliance results are expected to be very positive this quarter. Reliance recently hit its 52 week low; from there onwards, after the announcement of the Jio IPO, we tend to see the buying interest emerging in Reliance Industries. That has been helping the market to glide through these important resistance zones,” Bathini said.

Nestle India was the biggest drag on the index, falling 7.76 per cent to ₹1,275.80 and losing ₹20,710 crore in market value, on the day it reported its July-September quarter results. The company highlighted strong volume-led growth, but traders pointed to a warning that food inflation would weigh on margins. Its fall pulled the Nifty FMCG down 1.06 per cent to 44,791.65, a day after the sector led gains.

“The result season is going very smoothly. There are no negative surprises. The money has been chasing whenever the inflation is high, (which is why) Nestle (and FMCG stocks) are under pressure,” Bathini added.

Brent crude fell about 2 per cent to roughly $104 a barrel on reports that the US was considering easing sanctions on tankers. The rupee rose for a fifth straight session, ending 0.11 per cent higher at 95.06, against the dollar, and has gained 1.82 per cent over the past week, though it remains 4.29 per cent weaker since the Iran war began.

“The narrative is largely a buy-on-dip, sell-on-rally kind of market. We need to see the sustainability of Nifty (and keep) an eye on crude oil,” Bathini said.