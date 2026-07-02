IT rebound, falling crude lift markets; Sensex up 580 pts, Nifty gains 170

A rebound in information technology (IT) stocks, aided by a sharp fall in crude oil prices, weakness in tech-heavy emerging market peers, and a continuing decline in crude oil prices boosted sentiment, helping Indian equities end Thursday's session higher. The benchmark Sensex ended at 77,502, up 580 points, or 0.8 per cent. The Nifty, meanwhile, ended the session at 24,176, a gain of 170 points, or 0.7 per cent. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed stocks rose by ₹3.3 trillion to ₹479 trillion.

Markets in South Korea and Taiwan declined on Thursday amid a sell-off in global chip stocks, as concerns over stretched valuations led investors to take money off the table. Market experts said there had been value buying in Indian IT stocks amid profit-taking in stocks that benefited from the artificial intelligence (AI) trade in other Asian markets.

The Nifty IT index rose 4.64 per cent and posted its best gain since May 12, 2025. The Nifty IT index declined 31 per cent in the January-June 2026 period, the steepest decline in the first six months of a calendar year since 2003, amid concerns that AI-driven revenue deflation could intensify over the next few years, potentially bringing the wealth-creation phase for large-cap IT companies to an end.

“The Nifty IT index rebounded after four consecutive sessions of decline, supported by easing US inflation concerns and short covering in the domestic market. However, we expect demand commentary to stay soft in Q1FY27, as macro, AI and geopolitical overhangs continue to weigh on discretionary spending and decision-making cycles,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The continuing decline in Brent crude prices also boosted sentiment. Brent crude spot prices were at $71.24 per barrel, down 1.08 per cent. Falling crude oil prices benefit India, a major importer of crude oil. Going forward, the trajectory of the monsoon will determine market movement.

Market breadth was strong, with 2,464 stocks advancing and 1,832 declining. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers of ₹312 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of ₹1,784 crore.