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Home / Markets / News / IT shares in focus: Nifty IT up 2% ahead of Wipro, Tech Mahindra Q1 results

IT shares in focus: Nifty IT up 2% ahead of Wipro, Tech Mahindra Q1 results

Gains in IT index were led by large-cap IT stocks, with HCLTech, LTIMindtree and Persistent Systems among the key contributors

The rally was driven by renewed buying in large-cap IT stocks

Wipro had issued letter of intent to graduates in May last year, confirming their selection

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 11:24 AM IST

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Nifty IT index gained nearly 2 per cent on Thursday, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50. The index was up 1.8 per cent in intra-day to 29,052.90 compared to Nifty's 0.36 per cent gain. The index opened with all contitutents in green.
 
The rally was driven by renewed buying in large-cap IT stocks, making the index the best-performing sector on the NSE ahead of Wipro and Tech Mahindra's earnings today.
 
At 10:54 AM, the Nifty IT index was the top gainer among sectoral indices, up 1.67 per cent, as compared to 0.30 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. In the past FIVE trading days, IT index outperformed the market by soaring 5.59 per cent, as against 0.78 per cent gain in the benchmark index.
 
 
In the Nifty IT basket at last check, HCLTech shares were trading 2.91 per cent higher at ₹1,202 apiece; meanwhile, LTIMindtree shares gained 2.22 per cent to quote at ₹4,140, while Persistent Systems shares gained 2.13 per cent to quote at ₹5,183 on the National Stock Exchange.
 
IT stocks reporting earnings today also traded higher. Wipro and Tech Mahindra gained over 1 per cent each on Thursday, rising 1.81 per cent and 1.74 per cent, respectively.

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Nifty IT has been faring better after better-than-expected earnings results by sector heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services and HCLTech 
 
The Mumbai-headquartered firm TCS reported a net profit of ₹13,349 crore for the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), up 4.6 per cent from ₹12,760 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
TCS’ revenue grew 13.9 per cent in reported terms at ₹72,275 crore compared to ₹63,437 crore for Q1FY26.  Sequentially, the firm’s revenue was up 2.2 per cent, and 0.4 per cent in constant currency terms.
 
Meanwhile, HCLTech reported a 20.3 per cent increase in net profit for the first quarter to ₹4,624 crore on a year-on-year basis. Revenue for the quarter was up 13.9 per cent to ₹34,579 crore. 
 
India’s third largest IT services provider also announced plans to invest ₹3,500 crore to enter the AI data centre business, with a potential to scale it up to 50 Mw capacity.  ========================================================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
 

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Topics : Nifty IT Nifty IT stocks Nifty IT Index Wipro results Tech Mahindra TCS stock Stock Market Today Markets HCLTech

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 11:24 AM IST

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