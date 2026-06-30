Nifty IT sinks 2% to 3-year low; TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, LTM hit 52-wk lows

IT stocks today: The IT sector has remained under sustained selling pressure, emerging as the worst-performing sector in 2026 so far. On Tuesday, the Nifty IT index extended its losing streak to a third session, falling over 2 per cent in morning trade to hit a 52-week low of 26,425.85.

As of 10 AM, the Nifty IT was the top sectoral loser as it was down 1.6 per cent. Among the 10 constituents, heavyweights TCS and Infosys were leading the losses, down more than 2 per cent each at ₹2,051.6 and ₹1,011, respectively. The two counters also hit their respective 52-week lows of ₹2,037 and ₹1,005.50.

LTM and HCL Tech shares also fell over 2 per cent to hit their 52-week lows at ₹3,576 and ₹1,078. Wipro , Tech Mahindra, and Mphasis were down more than 1 per cent each to ₹1,084, ₹172.50, 1,416, and 2,183, respectively.

As per data, the Nifty IT Index has corrected nearly 42 per cent from its all-time high of 46,089, recorded in December 2024, and is now trading close to its April 2023 lows. On Y-T-D basis, the index has slumped 29 per cent, compared with a 6.4 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index, as investors worry that generative AI could undermine the traditional outsourcing model. As IT stocks lose value, their weightings in major indexes have also shrunk significantly. According to Bloomberg data, the combined weight of five IT companies in the NSE Nifty 50 index has fallen below 7.6 per cent, the lowest at least since 2002. At their peak more than two decades ago, the five companies accounted for more than a fifth of the benchmark. Earnings downgrades remain a risk Ankur Punj, MD & business head at Equirus Wealth, said that the market is effectively pricing in slower revenue growth, lower pricing power, uncertainty around AI’s impact on staffing and weaker margins over the next 12–24 months. Rather than fearing a collapse in earnings, investors are assigning lower valuation multiples to the sector. "Outlook, management commentary is likely to remain cautious. Deal wins may improve, but conversion into revenue could stay slow. Earnings downgrades remain a risk," he said. Challenging demand environment Pankaj Pandey, head research at ICICI Securities, said that the IT industry is facing a challenging demand environment. The key concern for the sector remains deflation, which is expected to continue.

"It is still unclear whether it will end in FY28, FY29, or even later. Until then, growth is likely to remain weak. Unless growth improves, the market is unlikely to give IT companies the benefit of the doubt, even though they are trading at cheaper valuations than some other sectors," he said.

On what investors should do, Pankaj said that the broader view is that an opportunity will emerge eventually. However, whether that happens in FY28, FY29, or FY30 remains to be seen.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates 26,200–26,100 key support zone Sudeep Shah, head - technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said that the broader technical structure of the Nifty IT Index remains weak. The index continues to trade below its key moving averages on both the daily and weekly timeframes, indicating that the primary trend remains under pressure. "For the next 18 months to two years, the sector is expected to face significant challenges in achieving a meaningful recovery in growth," he added.Sudeep Shah, head - technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said that the broader technical structure of the Nifty IT Index remains weak. The index continues to trade below its key moving averages on both the daily and weekly timeframes, indicating that the primary trend remains under pressure.

Historically, the analysts said that the 26,200–26,100 zone has acted as a strong demand area. Between June 2022 and April 2023, the index witnessed multiple rebounds from this region, making it a crucial long-term support zone.

"A decisive breakdown below this level could trigger a fresh wave of selling pressure and open the door for further downside," Sudeep said.