IT stocks gain ₹77,000 crore in value as banking shares weigh on Nifty

A ₹77,000 crore rally in information technology (IT) stocks kept the Nifty's loss to 0.3 per cent on Wednesday, but it could not make up for the fall in banking stocks. Banks and finance companies lost about ₹81,000 crore in market value.

Indian benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex staged a late recovery in Wednesday’s trade, supported by short-covering and optimism during the closing auction session (CAS), even as the broader market remained under pressure from rising domestic bond yields and escalating crude oil prices.

The NSE Nifty ended 77.6 points, or 0.34 per cent, lower at 22,811.35, while the BSE Sensex declined 143.21 points, or 0.19 per cent, to close at 73,709.69. Both the indices had fallen as much as 1 per cent during the session. The Nifty is now 13.5 per cent below its 52-week high and only 2.8 per cent above its low, and has lost 1.45 per cent over the two sessions since Friday. Broader market indices underperformed, with the Nifty Midcap 150 dropping 1.4 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 250 falling 2.3 per cent on Wednesday.

“The equity market remained under pressure for most of the session, recovering marginally towards the close during the CAS session. Such late-session recoveries are generally not encouraging, as the gap often gets filled during the following day’s opening,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head-equity research, Kotak Neo. “The index remained oversold, with some short-covering towards the close. The mega Reliance Jio IPO may also have absorbed market liquidity,” Chouhan added.

IT was the only bright spot. The Nifty IT index rose 2.88 per cent, with all 10 of its stocks gaining, and is now 1.6 per cent above Friday's close, more than reversing Monday's fall.

Banks moved the other way. The Nifty Bank index fell 0.92 per cent to 54,976.90, while the Nifty Private Bank index dropped 1.05 per cent. The 10 private banks in that index lost ₹25,700 crore in market value, led by Axis Bank (down 2.1 per cent) and HDFC Bank (down 0.7 per cent). ICICI Bank, up 0.3 per cent, was the only gainer. State Bank of India fell 1.1 per cent and was the second-biggest drag on the Nifty, as state-run banks gave back part of Monday's gains.

In Bank Nifty options, sellers added positions at 55,000, signalling they expect that level to act as a ceiling until the October 27 expiry, while maximum number of new put positions were written at 51,500, well below the market, suggesting traders now see a lower floor.

Brent crude oil December futures cooled off marginally, trading above $109 a barrel on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, India’s 10-year bond yield touched a nearly four-year high of 7.45 per cent during the day.

Bhavya Shah, technical research analyst at Stoxbox, said cross-asset technical indicators are currently driving sectoral flows.

“With crude oil breaking out above $110 and global yields holding above the 5 per cent threshold, rate-sensitive financials are facing overhead supply, evidenced by Bank Nifty’s rejection near 55,800. Conversely, capital is rotating aggressively into defensive tech, driving Nifty IT into a high-momentum breakout above its 200-day moving average,” Shah said.

He said that until the Nifty reclaims 23,000 on a closing basis, rallies remain vulnerable to selling, with 22,600-22,500 acting as the crucial support floor guarding against a slide towards 22,000.

Chouhan said banking stocks remained under pressure amid a lack of exceptional earnings, barring ICICI Bank, contributing to selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). IT stocks, meanwhile, attracted buying interest on stronger artificial intelligence (AI)-driven revenue growth in the second quarter (July-September) earnings, helping reverse some bearish sentiment.

The Nifty Volatility Index (VIX) rose 6.3 per cent to 15.7 levels on Wednesday, indicating heightened uncertainty among traders.